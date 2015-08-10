SYDNEY, Aug 10 U.S. soybean prices rose for a second session on Monday, climbing to their highest in more than two weeks on Chinese demand and expectations the government will this week lower production forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans climbed 0.8 percent to $9.71 a bushel, just shy of their session-peak of $9.72-3/4 a bushel - the highest since July 24. Soybeans firmed 2.12 percent on Friday. * December corn rose 0.72 percent to $3.86-1/2 a bushel, near its session-high of 3.87-1/2 a bushel - the strongest July 31. Corn gained 0.85 percent in the previous session. * September wheat gained 0.64 percent to $5.13-3/4 a bushel. It earlier hit its highest since July 24 at $5.14-3/4 a bushel. * Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a cut in U.S. Department of Agriculutrue forecasts for corn and soybean yields, harvested acres and total production. * The USDA was also expected to trim its 2014/15 and 2015/16 ending stocks forecasts for both crops in its latest forecast on August 12. * The reduced expectations for production come after overly wet weather in parts of the Midwest early this season. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2015/16 marketing year, the USDA said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar remained close to a nearly four-month high against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Monday, after solid U.S. jobs data backed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates as early as September. * Crude oil futures fell on Monday in early Asian trading, touching fresh multi-month lows after disappointing data from China over the weekend showed exports tumbled in the world's second largest economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug 1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.75 3.25 +0.64% -0.58% 545.84 49 CBOT corn 386.50 2.75 +0.72% -6.53% 410.98 43 CBOT soy 971.00 7.75 +0.80% -2.46% 987.19 64 CBOT rice $11.43 $0.00 -0.04% +3.82% $10.59 65 WTI crude $43.65 -$0.22 -0.50% -2.26% $50.22 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.096 -$0.002 -0.19% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.740 0.004 +0.58% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)