SYDNEY, Aug 10 U.S. soybean prices rose for a
second session on Monday, climbing to their highest in more than
two weeks on Chinese demand and expectations the government will
this week lower production forecasts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans climbed 0.8
percent to $9.71 a bushel, just shy of their session-peak of
$9.72-3/4 a bushel - the highest since July 24. Soybeans firmed
2.12 percent on Friday.
* December corn rose 0.72 percent to $3.86-1/2 a
bushel, near its session-high of 3.87-1/2 a bushel - the
strongest July 31. Corn gained 0.85 percent in the previous
session.
* September wheat gained 0.64 percent to $5.13-3/4 a
bushel. It earlier hit its highest since July 24 at $5.14-3/4 a
bushel.
* Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a cut in
U.S. Department of Agriculutrue forecasts for corn and soybean
yields, harvested acres and total production.
* The USDA was also expected to trim its 2014/15 and 2015/16
ending stocks forecasts for both crops in its latest forecast on
August 12.
* The reduced expectations for production come after overly
wet weather in parts of the Midwest early this season.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2015/16 marketing
year, the USDA said on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar remained close to a nearly four-month high
against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Monday,
after solid U.S. jobs data backed expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve was on track to raise interest rates as early as
September.
* Crude oil futures fell on Monday in early Asian trading,
touching fresh multi-month lows after disappointing data from
China over the weekend showed exports tumbled in the world's
second largest economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug
1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug
Grains prices at 0135 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 513.75 3.25 +0.64% -0.58% 545.84 49
CBOT corn 386.50 2.75 +0.72% -6.53% 410.98 43
CBOT soy 971.00 7.75 +0.80% -2.46% 987.19 64
CBOT rice $11.43 $0.00 -0.04% +3.82% $10.59 65
WTI crude $43.65 -$0.22 -0.50% -2.26% $50.22 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.096 -$0.002 -0.19% +0.25%
USD/AUD 0.740 0.004 +0.58% +0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)