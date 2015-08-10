* Soybeans rally for 2nd day, hit highest since July 24
* Expectations that U.S. report to cut production forecast
* China's July soybean imports hit record high
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a second session on Monday to their highest in more than two
weeks with prices underpinned by expectations that a U.S.
government report this week may reduce supply estimates.
Wheat gained for a fourth consecutive session to its highest
since July 24 on concerns over dry weather in parts of Europe,
while corn firmed along with the rally in soybeans.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans climbed 1
percent to $9.73 a bushel, highest since July 24.
"There are some weather concerns in the U.S. Midwest as it
is likely to be hot and dry. It is prompting traders to cover
their short positions," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo.
"We have the USDA report which could show some reduction in
production but supplies are still going to be in surplus in the
2015/16 season."
December corn rose 1.6 percent to $3.89-3/4 a bushel,
strongest since the end of last month.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a cut in U.S.
Department of Agriculture forecasts for corn and soybean yields,
harvested acres and total production.
The USDA is also expected to trim its 2014/15 and 2015/16
ending stocks forecasts for both crops in its forecast on Aug.
12. The reduced output expectations follow overly wet weather in
parts of the Midwest early this season.
There is additional support for soybeans on hopes of
stronger Chinese demand. China's soybean demand is likely to
rise as the country rebuilds its depleted herd of pigs although
the world's top bean importer may continue to take larger
volumes from Brazil.
China imported a record 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in
July, up 17.4 percent from 8.09 million tonnes in June, customs
data showed on Saturday, with buyers taking advantage of cheap
prices.
Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2015/16 marketing
year, the USDA said on Friday.
September wheat added 0.8 percent to $5.14-1/2 a
bushel. Earlier in the day it hit its highest since July 24 at
$5.14-3/4 a bushel.
The wheat market is being supported by worries over dryness
in Europe. "Weather forecasters still expect continued dry
conditions in south east Europe but western Europe did get some
relief over the weekend," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Tobin Gorey said in a market note.
Grains prices at 0747 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 514.50 4.00 +0.78% +1.48% 541.98 50
CBOT corn 389.75 6.00 +1.56% +2.43% 412.01 50
CBOT soy 973.00 9.75 +1.01% +3.15% 985.28 64
CBOT rice $11.46 $0.03 +0.22% +0.13% $11.05 67
WTI crude $43.73 -$0.14 -0.32% -2.08% $50.22 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.096 $0.000 -0.01% +0.38%
USD/AUD 0.738 -0.004 -0.55% +0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
