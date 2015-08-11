SYDNEY, Aug 11 U.S. corn fell from a more than two-week high touched in the previous session, easing after a steep rise on concerns about stressful hot weather in the United States and Europe. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.9 percent to $3.97-1/2, having risen 4.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit $4.02 a bushel * November soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $9.88-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 3.2 percent on Monday when prices hit a two-week high of $9.96-1/2 a bushel. * September wheat fell 0.8 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 3 percent on Monday when prices hit a three-week high of $5.30 a bushel. * U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report rated 70 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier and above trade expectations for ratings to decline by one percentage point. * Weather across the U.S. Plains expected to turn unfavorable, potentially damaging the corn and soybean crops. * Soybean ratings were also steady with 63 percent rated good to excellent. * Heavy flooding during the spring in southern and eastern growing areas of the United States will prompt the USDA to trim its estimates of both soybean yields and acreage, analysts said. MARKET NEWS * The euro extended gains Tuesday on optimism towards Greece sealing a multi billion-euro bailout deal with its lenders, while commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars stood tall thanks to a bounce in the prices of oil and copper. * Oil jumped almost 4 percent on Monday after a rally in U.S. gasoline and diesel due to a refinery outage helped crude futures advance from multi-month lows. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest increase since May as indexes rebounded sharply from last week's losses, buoyed by gains in commodity-related shares and optimism over Warren Buffett's latest deal. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Jul 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jul 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q2 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jun Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.25 -4.25 -0.81% +2.11% 540.28 57 CBOT corn 397.50 -3.50 -0.87% +3.58% 412.23 56 CBOT soy 988.50 -6.00 -0.60% +2.62% 986.28 67 CBOT rice $11.80 -$0.06 -0.51% +3.24% $11.12 75 WTI crude $44.75 -$0.21 -0.47% +2.01% $49.81 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.001 +0.11% +0.57% USD/AUD 0.743 0.002 +0.26% +0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)