* Corn drops 1.2 pct as USDA report shows steady rating * Soybeans, wheat also ease, give up some of Monday's gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Chicago corn futures slid 1.2 percent on Tuesday, dropping from last session's two-week high after a U.S. report showed crop ratings unchanged, contrary to market expectations of downgrades due to adverse weather. Soybeans eased after notching their biggest daily gain in more than a month on Monday due to weather concerns, while wheat also gave up some of last session's strong gains. After the market closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report rated 70 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier. This was above trade estimates for ratings to decline by one percentage point. Soybean ratings were also steady with 63 percent rated good to excellent. "People get worried about crop condition, downgrades and yields, then you get reports which show things are pretty okay and there are no major issues with the crop," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist with National Australia Bank. "This volatility is being driven by weather." Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.2 percent to $3.96-1/4, having risen 4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a two week top of $4.02 a bushel. November soybeans slid 0.7 percent to $9.87-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 3 percent on Monday and September wheat lost 0.8 percent to $5.21-1/2 a bushel after closing up 2.3 percent on Monday. Still, weather in parts of the U.S. grain belt is expected to turn unfavorable, potentially damaging corn and soybean crops. "Infra-red satellite images of U.S. farmland indicate worsening conditions for summer crops this year," ANZ said in a research note. "Markets will have a better guide in a few days with the release of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, which will provide new U.S. corn and soybean yield forecasts based on field surveys for the first time." Heavy flooding during the spring in southern and eastern growing areas of the United States will prompt the USDA to trim its estimates of both soybean yields and acreage, analysts said. The government's assessment of the impact of the floods has been long awaited as some farmers' reports from affected growing areas described their crops as being in historically bad shape even after the flood waters receded. Commodity funds bought a net 30,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 13,000 soybean contracts and bought 7,000 in wheat. Grains prices at 0213 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.50 -4.00 -0.76% +2.86% 542.22 57 CBOT corn 396.25 -4.75 -1.18% +4.14% 412.23 55 CBOT soy 987.75 -6.75 -0.68% +4.72% 985.77 66 CBOT rice $11.92 $0.06 +0.46% +4.15% $11.07 81 WTI crude $44.60 -$0.36 -0.80% +1.66% $49.80 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.002 +0.16% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.735 -0.007 -0.94% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)