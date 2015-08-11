* Corn, soy had climbed to 2-week highs on Monday

* Crop ratings ease concerns before USDA forecasts

* Grain curbed by weaker commodities after yuan devalued (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Chicago corn and soybean futures fell on Tuesday from two-week highs as stable U.S. crop ratings eased concerns about dry weather while China's devaluation of the yuan led to broad weakness in commodity markets.

Wheat also slipped, after rallying in step with corn and soybeans despite signs of large supply from northern hemisphere harvests.

After the market closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report rated 70 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent. This was unchanged from a week earlier and above trade estimates for ratings to decline by one percentage point.

Soybean ratings were also steady with 63 percent rated good to excellent.

"People get worried about crop condition, downgrades and yields, then you get reports which show things are pretty okay and there are no major issues with the crop," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist with National Australia Bank.

"This volatility is being driven by weather."

Grain prices were also curbed by a drop in crude oil and metals after China devalued the yuan to boost its faltering economy, pushing the dollar higher and stalling a brief rebound in commodities.

Chicago Board Of Trade new-crop December corn fell 1.4 percent to $3.95-1/4 by 0947 GMT, having surged in the previous session to a two-week top of $4.02.

November soybeans slid 0.9 percent to $9.85-1/4 a bushel, after peaking on Monday at a two-week high of $9.96-1/2.

September wheat lost 1.0 percent to $5.20-1/4 a bushel after adding more than 2 percent on Monday.

Still, weather in parts of the U.S. grain belt is expected to turn unfavourable, potentially damaging corn and soybean crops, and analysts already expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cut its harvest outlook in a monthly report on Wednesday, notably due to rain damage to soybeans earlier in the season.

Nervousness about crop weather has been fuelled by deteriorating prospects for the European corn crop after dry, sweltering conditions in early summer.

In France, the European Union's top corn grower, the farm ministry on Monday put this year's grain maize crop at 13.2 million tonnes, down 28 percent from a record 2014 harvest.

In contrast, the ministry put the French wheat crop at a record high, in line with market consensus, after harvesting showed wheat was little affected by heat and dryness.

(Editing by Richard Pullin and Susan Thomas)