SYDNEY, Aug 12 U.S. soybeans rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses of more than 2 percent in the previous session, as a stronger dollar underpinned gains, with focus turning to U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts due later in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.33 percent to $9.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent on Tuesday. * December corn climbed 0.39 percent to $3.89 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 3.4 percent. * September wheat gained 0.2 percent to $5.08-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.5 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA will report its latest crop production estimates on Wednesday, which are expected to show lower 2014/15 and 2015/16 ending stocks forecasts for both corn and soybeans. * Corn declined after the USDA rated 70 percent of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition in a weekly report late Monday, unchanged from the previous week, bucking trade expectations for a slight decline. * U.S. soybean ratings were also steady, with 63 percent rated good to excellent. * Grain prices were also curbed by a drop in crude oil and metals after China devalued the yuan to boost its faltering economy. The move raised concerns that a persistently weaker currency would choke off demand in the world's top commodities consumer. MARKET NEWS * The dollar began Wednesday's trading not far from a two-month peak against the yen scaled after the Chinese central bank surprised markets by devaluing its yuan by almost 2 percent. * U.S. oil prices edged up from six-year lows on Wednesday after China's currency devaluation underscored fears over its economic health and OPEC production hit multi-year highs. * U.S. stocks declined broadly on Tuesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Jul 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jul 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q2 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jun Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.25 1.00 +0.20% -3.28% 536.23 45 CBOT corn 389.00 1.50 +0.39% -2.99% 410.48 47 CBOT soy 974.75 3.25 +0.33% -1.99% 983.63 56 CBOT rice $11.79 $0.00 +0.00% -0.59% $11.17 74 WTI crude $43.51 $0.43 +1.00% -3.23% $49.22 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 $0.000 +0.05% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.731 0.001 +0.16% -1.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)