* Soybeans fall on stable U.S. crop condition * Corn, wheat down ahead of USDA supply-demand report (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, pressured by stable U.S. crop conditions and a broad weakness in commodity markets after China devalued its currency. Corn and wheat slid, with the spotlight on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand report due later in the day. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had fallen 1.1 percent to $9.60-1/2 a bushel by 0309 GMT, having closed down 2.3 percent on Tuesday. December corn lost 0.6 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 3.3 percent. September wheat gave up 1.1 percent to $5.01-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 3.5 percent on Tuesday. "We are seeing prices come under pressure as U.S. crops are looking good," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist with National Australia Bank. "Supply is the main driver at the moment, with the Black Sea also looking at producing a bumper harvest." Soybean and corn prices were hit on Tuesday after the USDA reported stable conditions for both crops despite adverse weather in parts of the Midwest. The USDA rated 70 percent of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition in a weekly report late Monday, unchanged from the previous week, bucking trade expectations for a slight decline. U.S. soybean ratings were also steady, with 63 percent rated good to excellent. China's yuan devaluation could dent the country's booming soybean imports, although analysts said the full impact of the move was still to come as traders waited for the USDA crop report. China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported a record 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in July, up 17.4 percent from 8.09 million tonnes in June, according to customs data. The USDA will report its latest crop production estimates on Wednesday, which are expected to show lower 2014/15 and 2015/16 ending stocks forecasts for both corn and soybeans. Additional pressure on corn came as Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab raised its 2014/15 corn crop estimate to 84.3 million tonnes, up from 81.8 million last month and above the USDA's figure of 82 million. Prices at 0309 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.50 -5.75 -1.13% -1.76% 539.62 40 CBOT corn 385.25 -2.25 -0.58% +0.39% 411.82 43 CBOT soy 960.50 -11.00 -1.13% -0.29% 985.34 49 CBOT rice $11.73 -$0.07 -0.55% +2.58% $11.12 70 WTI crude $43.03 -$0.05 -0.12% -4.29% $49.20 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.009 +0.85% +1.24% USD/AUD 0.725 -0.016 -2.21% -1.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)