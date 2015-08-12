* Soybeans fall on Chinese devaluation * Corn, wheat up as dollar weakens * Coming up: USDA world supply/demand report at 1600 GMT (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Chicago soybean futures fell on Wednesday, pressured as China again allowed its currency to lose value, creating worry Chinese soybean imports could be reduced. Corn and wheat firmed, giving up earlier losses, after China's effective devaluation caused the dollar to weaken. Corn and wheat were also underpinned by bargain-buying ahead of the monthly world supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due 1600 GMT on Wednesday. Chicago Board of Trade new crop November soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $9.64-3/4 a bushel by 0949 GMT, having closed down over 2 percent on Tuesday. September corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.77-3/4 a bushel, after falling about 3 percent on Tuesday. September wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.09 a bushel. "Soybeans are under the most pressure today because of the Chinese currency devaluation," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "China is the world's largest soybean importer and its devaluation will make its imports more expensive." "This could put downward pressure on China's soybean import volumes." China again let the yuan fall on Wednesday after Tuesday's devaluation. But the dollar weakened on believe China's move could delay a U.S. rate rise. "Wheat and corn are firmer, moving in and out of positive territory, with support coming from the weaker U.S. dollar in the fallout following the Chinese devaluation," Rijkers said. "The weaker dollar, especially against the euro, will improve U.S. wheat export prospects." "There is some bargain buying of wheat and corn today ahead of the USDA report, but the Chinese news has overshadowed the USDA." China imported a record 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in July, up 17.4 percent from 8.09 million tonnes in June. The USDA will announce its latest U.S. and global crop production estimates on Wednesday. Heavy flooding during the spring in southern and eastern growing areas of the United States will prompt the U.S. Department of Agriculture to trim its estimates of both soybean yields and acreage, analysts said. Grains prices at 0947 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.75 0.50 +0.10% -3.38% 536.21 44 CBOT corn 388.25 0.75 +0.19% -3.18% 410.45 46 CBOT soy 964.25 -7.25 -0.75% -3.04% 983.28 51 CBOT rice $11.79 $0.00 +0.00% -0.59% $11.17 73 WTI crude $43.42 $0.34 +0.79% -3.43% $49.22 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1131 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by William Hardy)