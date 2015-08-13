SYDNEY, Aug 13 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from the contract's biggest single-session loss, although prices remain near a two-month low following a surprise increase by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its production forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.13-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 6.3 percent on Wednesday, the biggest single-day loss for the contract. * Prices hit a near two-month low of 9.01-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday after the USDA surprised traders by raising its estimates for domestic corn and soybean crops in a monthly report. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/2, having closed down 5 percent in the previous session when prices hit a contract low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel. * September wheat rose 0.6 percent to $4.95 a bushel, having closed down 3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $4.84 a bushel - the lowest since June 1, 2015. * USDA pegged the U.S. corn yields at 168.8 bushels per acre (bpa), up from 166.8 previously and the second highest on record, if realized. * The USDA projected the soybean yield at 46.9 bpa, up from 46.0 previously. * The USDA raised its 2015/16 corn production forecast to 13.686 billion bushels, the third-largest on record if realized, and soybean production to 3.916 billion bushels, down 1 percent from last year's record harvest. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the USDA to lower its yield and production forecasts for both crops following excessive rains in spring and early summer. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday to its lowest in about a month against a basket of major currencies, on doubts over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September given China's devaluation of the yuan. * Oil ended up on Wednesday as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. crude stockpiles provided a modest bounce off six-year lows hit the previous session, when worries about China's plummeting currency and economic slowdown deflated prices. * U.S. stocks rebounded in afternoon trading on Wednesday to end little changed as energy shares and Apple bounced back, offseting continued concerns about a slowdown in China. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Import prices Jul 1230 U.S. Export prices Jul 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Retail sales Jul 1400 U.S. Business inventories Jun Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.00 2.75 +0.56% -2.41% 532.58 38 CBOT corn 367.50 -0.50 -0.14% -5.16% 407.63 33 CBOT soy 913.25 3.25 +0.36% -6.00% 977.59 38 CBOT rice $11.63 -$0.08 -0.68% -1.36% $11.20 61 WTI crude $43.25 -$0.05 -0.12% +0.39% $48.76 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 -0.02% +1.03% USD/AUD 0.737 -0.001 -0.08% +0.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)