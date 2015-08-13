* USDA surprises market by increasing soybean forecast * Corn production pegged by USDA above market expectations * Wheat rises, but USDA outlook caps prices By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 13 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 6 percent in the previous session when prices touched a two-month low, although a surprise forecast for ample supply provided a ceiling to gains. Corn fell, extending losses into a third session, with prices near a contract low. Wheat rose more than 0.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.85 percent to $9.17-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 6.33 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit $9.01-1/2 - lowest since June 15. Despite the rebound, analysts said fundamentals for the oilseed remain weak. "Last night the biggest supplier, the United States, said it had lots more supply than originally thought. And over the past two days the biggest buyer, China, has taken upon itself to increase prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note to clients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday projected the soybean yield at 46.9 bushels per acre (bpa), up from 46.0 previously. That would push output to 3.916 billion bushels, down just 1 percent from last year's record. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the USDA to lower its yield and production forecasts for soybeans and corn following the excessive rains in spring and early summer. Unlike soybeans, corn extended its USDA-driven losses. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.67-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 5 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a contract low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2015/16 corn production forecast to 13.686 billion bushels, third-largest on record if realized, as it raised its estimate for yields. September wheat rose 0.6 percent to $4.95-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit $4.84 a bushel - lowest since June 1. The USDA also raised its projections for U.S. and world 2015/16 wheat ending stocks. Grains prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.25 3.00 +0.61% -2.37% 532.58 38 CBOT corn 367.75 -0.25 -0.07% -5.10% 407.64 32 CBOT soy 917.75 7.75 +0.85% -5.53% 977.74 38 CBOT rice $11.61 -$0.10 -0.85% -1.53% $11.20 60 WTI crude $43.31 $0.01 +0.02% +0.53% $48.76 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.001 -0.13% +0.91% USD/AUD 0.740 0.002 +0.33% +1.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)