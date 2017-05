SYDNEY, Aug 14 U.S. soybeans eased 0.5 percent on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly loss in seven months, with a U.S. government forecast for bumper global supplies continuing to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down more than 4 percent for the week. * December corn was down nearly 2.5 percent for the week, its fourth weekly loss in the last five. * September wheat was down nearly 2 percent for the week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2015/16 corn crop to 13.686 billion bushels, the third-largest on record if realised, with an average yield of 168.8 bushels per acre. * The USDA put soybean production at 3.916 billion bushels, with a yield of 46.9 bushels per acre. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the USDA to lower its yield and production forecasts for both crops following excessive rains in spring and early summer. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar recovered some ground on Thursday after China's central bank said there was no basis for further depreciation of the yuan, refocusing attention on the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in September. * U.S. oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent to a 6-1/2-year low under $42 a barrel on Thursday as data showing a big rise in key U.S. stockpiles intensified worries over a growing global glut. * U.S. stocks finished flat on Thursday as a drop in energy shares offset a rebound in retail sales and stronger-than-expected Cisco results. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP Q2 0900 Euro zone GDP Q2 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Jul 1315 U.S. Industrial output Jul 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug Grains prices at 0102 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.50 -1.75 -0.35% +1.88% 529.88 44 CBOT corn 374.25 -1.00 -0.27% +1.70% 405.79 39 CBOT soy 921.75 -5.25 -0.57% +1.29% 974.43 49 CBOT rice $11.93 $0.03 +0.25% +1.88% $11.25 75 WTI crude $42.02 -$0.21 -0.50% -2.96% $48.23 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 $0.001 +0.07% +0.00% USD/AUD 0.737 0.001 +0.18% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)