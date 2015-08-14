* Soybeans down more than 4 pct for the week * Corn falls, set to finish week down nearly 3 pct * Wheat slides, set to post weekly loss of 2 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 14 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on Friday as the oilseed was poised to record its biggest one-week loss in seven months as forecasts for ample global supply and concerns over demand from China weighs on prices. Corn fell as the grain was poised to record weekly losses of nearly 3 percent, while wheat fell 0.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $9.23-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent in the previous session. Soybeans is down more than 4 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day loss since Jan. 16. Soybeans have come under pressure this week from weak fundamentals, with a surprising U.S. government production forecast and concerns over the outlook of the Chinese economy - the world's largest buyer of the oilseed. "There was a bit of bounce overnight but I think the trend over the next couple of weeks is going to be lower just on the U.S. Department of Agriculture report and concerns over China," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday put soybean production at 3.916 billion bushels, with a yield of 46.9 bushels per acre. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the USDA to lower its yield and production forecasts for both soybeans and corn following excessive rains in spring and early summer. December corn fell 0.33 percent to $3.74 a bushel, after closing up 2 percent on Thursday. Corn is down 2.5 percent for the week, a fourth weekly loss in the last five. The December corn contract hit a contract low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel earlier this week on the USDA surprising production outlook. The USDA raised its forecast of the U.S. 2015/16 corn crop to 13.686 billion bushels, the third-largest on record if realised, with an average yield of 168.8 bushels per acre. September wheat fell 0.45 percent to $5.01 a bushel. It closed up 2.24 percent on Thursday. However, wheat is down nearly 2 percent for the week. Grains prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.00 -2.25 -0.45% +1.78% 529.87 44 CBOT corn 374.00 -1.25 -0.33% +1.63% 405.78 39 CBOT soy 923.75 -3.25 -0.35% +1.51% 974.50 48 CBOT rice $11.91 $0.01 +0.08% +1.71% $11.25 74 WTI crude $42.03 -$0.20 -0.47% -2.93% $48.23 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 +0.00% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.736 0.001 +0.08% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)