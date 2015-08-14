* Soybeans down more than 4 pct for the week
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 14 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on Friday as the
oilseed was poised to record its biggest one-week loss in seven months as
forecasts for ample global supply and concerns over demand from China weighs on
prices.
Corn fell as the grain was poised to record weekly losses of nearly 3
percent, while wheat fell 0.5 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.35 percent to
$9.23-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent in the previous session.
Soybeans is down more than 4 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day
loss since Jan. 16.
Soybeans have come under pressure this week from weak fundamentals, with a
surprising U.S. government production forecast and concerns over the outlook of
the Chinese economy - the world's largest buyer of the oilseed.
"There was a bit of bounce overnight but I think the trend over the next
couple of weeks is going to be lower just on the U.S. Department of Agriculture
report and concerns over China," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist,
ANZ Bank.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday put soybean production at
3.916 billion bushels, with a yield of 46.9 bushels per acre.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the USDA to lower its yield and
production forecasts for both soybeans and corn following excessive rains in
spring and early summer.
December corn fell 0.33 percent to $3.74 a bushel, after closing up 2
percent on Thursday.
Corn is down 2.5 percent for the week, a fourth weekly loss in the last
five.
The December corn contract hit a contract low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel earlier
this week on the USDA surprising production outlook.
The USDA raised its forecast of the U.S. 2015/16 corn crop to 13.686 billion
bushels, the third-largest on record if realised, with an average yield of 168.8
bushels per acre.
September wheat fell 0.45 percent to $5.01 a bushel. It closed up 2.24
percent on Thursday.
However, wheat is down nearly 2 percent for the week.
Grains prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 501.00 -2.25 -0.45% +1.78% 529.87 44
CBOT corn 374.00 -1.25 -0.33% +1.63% 405.78 39
CBOT soy 923.75 -3.25 -0.35% +1.51% 974.50 48
CBOT rice $11.91 $0.01 +0.08% +1.71% $11.25 74
WTI crude $42.03 -$0.20 -0.47% -2.93% $48.23 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 +0.00% -0.07%
USD/AUD 0.736 0.001 +0.08% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)