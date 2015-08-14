* Soybeans down 4.7 pct this week

* Oilseed hit by USDA supply rise, China devaluation

* Corn, wheat also ease to head for weekly loss (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, Aug 14 U.S. soybeans eased on Friday to put the oilseed on course for its biggest one-week loss this year, as an unexpected increase to the U.S. harvest outlook and concerns over demand from China hung over the market.

Corn fell and was heading for a weekly drop after also being hit by a surprise upgrade to the U.S. government's crop forecast.

Wheat edged lower as northern hemisphere harvesting yielded ample supply for export markets.

All three crops had rebounded in the previous session from heavy losses on Wednesday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture wrongfooted investors by raising its projections for this year's U.S. corn and soybean crops.

"There was a bit of bounce overnight but I think the trend over the next couple of weeks is going to be lower just on the U.S. Department of Agriculture report and concerns over China," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 1.0 percent to $9.17-1/2 a bushel by 1207 GMT, putting the new-crop benchmark down 4.7 percent this week.

The USDA's soybean forecast stunned the market that had been expecting the government to cut production to factor in torrential rain earlier in the season.

The supply shock coincided with jitters about demand from China after the world's biggest soybean buyer unexpectedly devalued its currency this week.

"The U.S. are already losing market share to Argentine and Brazilian soybeans at this time of year. If you add the currency aspect it's a headache for them," Gautier Le Molgat of French consultancy Agritel said.

CBOT December corn fell 0.8 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel although it was holding above a contract low of $3.57-1/2 earlier this week.

CBOT September wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.07 a bushel and was also poised for a weekly decline.

The USDA forecast a record world wheat crop in 2015/16 and a tender on Thursday by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, confirmed cheaper prices for Ukrainian and Russian origins. No U.S. wheat was offered.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and David Evans)