SYDNEY, Aug 17 U.S. soybeans fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as a favorable weather outlook across key North American production regions pressured prices to near a two-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $9.10-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Friday. * Soybeans hit a two-month low of $9.01-1/2 a bushel last week. * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * September wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.04-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * Showers expected in the U.S. Midwest in the next 10 days should bring welcome moisture to corn and soybean crops following a relatively dry spell, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. * Soybean complex remains under pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast for larger than expected supplies and concerns over future Chinese demand. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week on a firmer footing on Monday as traders looked to the prospects of a U.S. rate hike next month while the yen was little moved after data showed Japan's economy shrank in the April-June quarter. * Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday as Japan's economy contracted on the back of falling exports and consumer spending, adding to fears that Asia's biggest economies are starting to slow at the same time. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile week higher on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jun 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Aug 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Aug Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 504.75 -1.75 -0.35% +0.30% 527.03 45 CBOT corn 374.75 -0.75 -0.20% -0.13% 403.83 40 CBOT soy 910.75 -5.75 -0.63% -1.75% 970.79 33 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.03 +0.25% -0.42% $11.28 68 WTI crude $42.03 -$0.47 -1.11% -0.47% $47.89 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.095 -$0.016 -1.44% -1.81% USD/AUD 0.737 0.000 -0.05% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)