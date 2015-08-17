* Soy dips for 2nd day on forecast of rain in U.S. crop belt
* Corn up ahead of USDA's weekly crop report, wheat down
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Chicago soybean futures fell
for a second session on Monday with forecasts of crop-friendly
rains in the U.S. Midwest adding pressure on the market after it
was hit by deep losses last week on the outlook for bumper U.S.
output.
Corn edged higher as the market awaited a weekly crop
progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture later in
the day, while wheat edged lower after gaining for the past two
sessions on concerns over dryness in Canada.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.5
percent to $9.12 a bushel by 0408 GMT, having closed down 1.1
percent on Friday. Soybeans hit a two-month low of $9.01-1/2 a
bushel last week.
December corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.76-1/2 a
bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
September wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.05-3/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday.
"China's currency devaluation and the USDA's improved U.S.
crop yield forecast have negatively impacted prices," ANZ said
in a research note.
"The market is closely watching the upcoming weekly U.S.
crop report after last week's disparity, which was observed
between the strong soybean yields forecast in the USDA's report
and weaker crop ratings."
Showers expected in the U.S. Midwest in the next 10 days
should bring welcome moisture to corn and soybean crops
following a relatively dry spell, an agricultural meteorologist
said on Friday.
The soybean complex remains under pressure from the USDA's
forecast for larger than expected supplies and concerns over
future Chinese demand.
The USDA forecast the 2015-16 soybean harvest at 3.916
billion bushels based on an average yield of 46.9 bushels per
acre, above market expectations.
The supply shock coincided with jitters about demand from
China after the world's biggest soybean buyer unexpectedly
devalued its currency.
Canada is expected to produce 13 percent less wheat this
year after hot, dry weather, according to a Reuters trade survey
on Friday.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Aug. 11, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0408 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.75 -0.75 -0.15% +0.50% 527.06 46
CBOT corn 376.50 1.00 +0.27% +0.33% 403.88 42
CBOT soy 912.00 -4.50 -0.49% -1.62% 970.83 34
CBOT rice $11.85 $0.03 +0.25% -0.42% $11.28 68
WTI crude $41.93 -$0.57 -1.34% -0.71% $47.89 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.109 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.56%
USD/AUD 0.737 0.001 +0.07% +0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)