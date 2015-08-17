* Soybeans fall on forecast of rain in U.S. crop belt * Corn up ahead of USDA's weekly crop report * Wheat down, drifts ahead of crop report (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Chicago soybean futures fell again Monday with forecasts of crop-friendly rain in the U.S. Midwest adding pressure to prices hit by sharp falls last week following forecasts of a bumper U.S. harvest. "Soybeans are under pressure today because of forecasts of rainfall in the U.S. Midwest which would benefit crops," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Corn is seeing some strength in positioning ahead of the weekly crop reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later on Monday." Wheat was drifting in and out of positive territory ahead of the USDA report. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.15-1/2 a bushel by 1010 GMT, having closed down 1.1 percent on Friday. "Soybeans remain weakened by the good crop forecasts in the USDA's monthly report last week and China's decision to devalue its currency which will make its soybean imports more expensive," Rijkers said. "But the soybean focus today is on the favourable U.S. weather forecasts." November soybeans hit a two-month low of $9.01-1/2 a bushel last week after the USDA's optimistic U.S. harvest forecast stunned the market, which had been expecting the government to cut harvest estimates to factor in torrential rain earlier in the season. Showers expected in the U.S. Midwest in the next 10 days should bring welcome moisture to corn and soybean crops following a relatively dry spell, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. December corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed slightly higher in the previous session. September wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.04 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday. "The wheat and corn markets are seeking new data," Rijkers said. "Some in the market believe the weekly USDA crop progress report later on Monday might not be quite so favourable as the monthly USDA report which surprised markets with a good outlook last week." Wheat is also receiving some background support from concern about crop losses in major exporter Canada. Canada is expected to produce around 13 percent less wheat this year after hot, dry weather, according to a Reuters trade survey on Friday. Grains prices at 1010 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.75 -2.75 -0.54% +0.10% 526.99 44 CBOT corn 376.25 0.75 +0.20% +0.27% 403.88 42 CBOT soy 915.50 -1.00 -0.11% -1.24% 970.95 34 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.03 +0.25% -0.42% $11.28 68 WTI crude $42.08 -$0.42 -0.99% -0.36% $47.89 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1091 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by William Hardy)