SYDNEY, Aug 18 U.S. corn rose more than 0.5 percent on Tuesday as prices drew support from a widely watched crop tour of Ohio, though forecasts for favourable weather curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.18 a bushel, having closed down 0.22 percent on Wednesday. * December corn climbed 0.6 percent to $3.76-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session. * December corn hit a contract low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel last week. * September wheat climbed 0.35 percent to $5.02-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 63 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent, slightly ahead of market expectations. * The USDA pegs 69 percent of the corn crop at good to excellent, matching market expectations. * Crop scouts on day one of the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour found variable yield potential in Ohio and strong prospects in South Dakota. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour estimated South Dakota's average corn yield at 165.94 bushels per acre, higher than the 152.71 bpa estimated by the tour last year and the group's three-year average of 129.57 bpa, according to data provided by the tour. * USDA says 70 percent of the spring wheat crop was rated good to excellent, 1 percent above analysts' forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar advanced on Monday, rising against a basket of currencies for a third straight session, as traders focused on potential U.S. interest rate hikes and shook off worries about a China-led "currency war." * Oil prices dipped again in early Asian trading on Tuesday as traders expected lower refinery consumption after the U.S. summer, while Asia's weakening economies and high global production raised concerns about oversupply. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday after strong economic data boosted the housing sector and as investors bought recently battered shares in biotech and media. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Jul 1230 U.S. Housing starts Jul 1230 U.S. Building permits Jul Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.25 1.75 +0.35% -0.84% 524.12 45 CBOT corn 376.75 2.25 +0.60% +0.33% 401.94 42 CBOT soy 918.00 1.00 +0.11% +0.16% 968.74 34 CBOT rice $11.95 -$0.04 -0.38% +0.42% $11.28 69 WTI crude $41.86 -$0.01 -0.02% -1.51% $47.54 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.737 0.000 +0.03% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)