* Corn recoups losses as U.S. crop ratings decline * Rising export demand underpins U.S. corn futures (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session as a decline in the U.S. crop condition and expectations of stronger exports after falls last week supported the market. Soybeans edged higher following two sessions of declines, while wheat rose after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday amid plentiful global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.5 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel by 0232 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. December corn hit a contract low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel last week. November soybeans added 0.1 percent to $9.18 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday, and September wheat gained 0.5 percent to $5.02-3/4 a bushel. "Improving export demand for U.S. corn is limiting potential for downside in prices, the demand side is getting more stable," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Lower crop rating is also a supportive factor for prices today." The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 69 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent, down from last week's 70 percent and below the previous year's 72 percent. The agency said 63 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent, slightly ahead of market expectations. Crop scouts on day one of the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour found variable yield potential in Ohio and strong prospects in South Dakota. The tour estimated South Dakota's average corn yield at 165.94 bushels per acre, higher than the 152.71 bpa estimated by the tour last year and the group's three-year average of 129.57 bpa, according to data provided by the tour. The USDA says 70 percent of the spring wheat crop was rated good to excellent, 1 percent above analysts' forecasts. Commodity funds sold a net 4,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds sold a net 3,000 corn contracts and were net even in soybeans, soymeal and soyoil. Prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.75 2.25 +0.45% -0.10% 526.96 45 CBOT corn 376.25 1.75 +0.47% +0.27% 403.88 42 CBOT soy 918.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.97% 971.03 34 CBOT rice $11.95 -$0.04 -0.38% +0.42% $11.28 69 WTI crude $41.82 -$0.05 -0.12% -1.60% $47.54 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 -$0.003 -0.25% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.738 0.001 +0.11% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)