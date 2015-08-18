* Soybeans curbed by weather, China uncertainty

* U.S. corn crop ratings fell one point last week

* Wheat eases as big French crop adds to global supply (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Chicago soybeans eased on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest, while corn inched higher after weekly government data showed a slight drop in the condition of U.S. crops.

Wheat edged lower, curbed by weakness in European prices as an expected record French harvest was set to add to already ample global supplies.

Overall, price movements were restrained as grain markets awaited more indications on corn and soybean yields from this week's Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour that started on Monday.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $9.09-1/2 a bushel by 1133 GMT.

"The soybean market is still trying to stabilise above (chart) support in a context of rain over soy crops," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Overall ratings for U.S. soybean crops were unchanged on the week with 63 percent considered good or excellent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

Weather forecasts for the United States are predicting widespread rain in the coming week, which should help soy crops in dry parts of the Midwest.

Market sentiment was also dented by a sharp drop in Chinese share prices, stoking concerns about China's slowing economy and weighing on markets dependent on Chinese demand.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

U.S. soybean prices found some support, however, in strong domestic crushing demand last month, which the National Oilseed Processors Association estimated on Monday at the highest-ever level for July.

CORN YIELDS

CBOT December corn was unchanged on the day at $3.74-1/2 a bushel as it continued to recover from a contract low of $3.57-1/2 last week.

Corn drew support from a fall in the USDA's good/excellent crop ratings for the cereal to 69 percent, down one point from the previous week.

Crop scouts on day one of the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour found variable yield potential in Ohio and strong prospects in South Dakota.

The tour estimated South Dakota's average corn yield at 165.94 bushels per acre (bpa), higher than the 152.71 bpa estimated by the tour last year and the group's three-year average of 129.57 bpa.

CBOT September wheat was down 0.2 percent at $4.99-3/4 a bushel as it tested the psychological $5 threshold.

It gave up an earlier gain after December wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market eased to a two-month low of 178.50 euros a tonne, with an expected record French harvest focusing attention on large supply among major wheat exporters. (Editing by Richard Pullin)