SYDNEY, Aug 19 U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from losses of 1.5 percent in the previous session, though prices lingered near a two-month low on forecasts for favourable weather in North America and concerns over Chinese demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.05 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday when prices hovered close to a near two-month low of $9.02-1/2 a bushel. * Soybeans hit a two-month low of $9.01-1/2 a bushel last week. * December corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.78 a bushel, having advanced 0.7 percent in the previous session. * September wheat climbed 0.4 percent to $5.00-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.25 percent on Tuesday. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed a slight decline in the condition of the corn crop. * Overall ratings for U.S. soybean crops were unchanged on the week with 63 percent considered good or excellent, the USDA said on Monday. * Weather forecasts for the United States show widespread rain in the coming week, which should help soy crops in dry parts of the Midwest. * The Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour will release its findings for Indiana and Nebraska on Tuesday. Early field reports indicate surprisingly strong corn and soybean yield potential in central and north-central Indiana and above average yield potential in southeastern Nebraska. MARKET NEWS * Sterling held broad gains early on Wednesday, having posted its best performance against the euro in over a month after a pick up in UK inflation kept prospects of a Bank of England rate hike in play. * Oil prices settled up on Tuesday, with U.S. crude rallying as much as 2 percent, after bullish economic data and bets for lower crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 trading in its tightest daily range in nearly a month, weighed down by earnings-related selling in Wal-Mart and a drop in commodity stocks on concerns about China's economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account Jun 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Jul 1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Jul 1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes of July 28-29 meeting Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.75 2.00 +0.40% +0.05% 521.29 39 CBOT corn 378.00 0.75 +0.20% +0.93% 400.08 43 CBOT soy 905.00 0.75 +0.08% -1.31% 965.51 31 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.01 +0.04% +0.21% $11.32 60 WTI crude $42.36 -$0.26 -0.61% +1.17% $47.25 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.001 +0.13% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.734 0.000 +0.00% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)