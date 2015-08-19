* Soy subdued on outlook for much-needed rains in U.S. Midwest * Corn rises for 2nd day as crop ratings decline, wheat firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Chicago soybean futures held near last week's two-month low on Wednesday following forecasts for much-needed rains across the U.S. Midwest during the crop's crucial yield-determining phase. Corn rose for a second session to hit a one-week high as a marginal decline in crop ratings continued to support the market, while wheat recouped some of last session's losses. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were unchanged at $9.04-1/4 a bushel by 0217 GMT, having closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans hit a two-month low of $9.01-1/2 a bushel on August 12. December corn gained as much as 0.7 percent to $3.79-3/4 a bushel, a one-week high and September wheat climbed 0.5 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday. "The weather is looking good in the U.S. which means we will see another year of plentiful soybean supplies. Brazilian soybeans supplies are still running strong while U.S. marketing season is about to start," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist with National Australia Bank. "Internationally, supplies are looking very good and markets are responding to that." Weather forecasts for the United States show widespread rain in the coming week, which should help soy crops in dry parts of the Midwest. August weather is critical for determining the size of the U.S. soybean crop. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed a slight decline in the condition of the corn crop. Overall ratings for U.S. soybean crops were unchanged on the week with 63 percent considered good or excellent, the USDA said on Monday. Corn yields in Indiana were likely to come in below average, and lower than government forecasts, after excessive rains during the spring drenched fields and hindered growth potential for crops still in early stages of development, scouts on an annual tour found on Tuesday. Soybean pod counts in the state also were trending below average. The tour estimated Nebraska's corn yield at 165.16 bushels per acre, topping the 163.77 estimated by the tour last year and the group's three-year average of 150.16 bushels. Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds bought a net 8,000 corn contracts and sold 5,000 in soyoil, 4,000 in wheat and 1,000 in soymeal. Grains prices at 0217 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 2.50 +0.50% -1.04% 524.08 40 CBOT corn 379.25 2.00 +0.53% +1.00% 402.03 44 CBOT soy 904.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.34% 968.28 31 CBOT rice $11.89 $0.04 +0.38% +0.55% $11.32 62 WTI crude $42.47 -$0.15 -0.35% +1.43% $47.26 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.104 -$0.006 -0.59% -0.96% USD/AUD 0.734 -0.003 -0.39% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)