SYDNEY, Aug 20 U.S. soybean futures fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as prices lingered near a six-year low touched in the previous session on forecasts for good crop weather across the Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $8.92 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a contract low of $8.90-3/4 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans hit a near six-year low of $8.99-3/4 a bushel. * December corn rose 0.46 percent to $3.80-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.33 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.45 percent to $5.02-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.25 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. weather forecasts show widespread rain in the coming week which should help soy crops in dry parts of the Midwest. August weather is critical for determining the size of the U.S. soybean crop. * Corn came under pressure from field reports from an annual Midwest crop tour this week that suggests the U.S. Department of Agriculture's yield forecast is too high. * Crop scouts have found strong yield potential in South Dakota and Nebraska over the tour's first two days, but well below-average yields in Ohio and Indiana. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen on Thursday, having pulled back sharply after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested that policymakers were in no hurry to raise interest rates. * Oil markets opened up weak on Thursday following sharp falls the previous session, with U.S. contracts hovering slightly above $40 per barrel, levels not seen since the credit crunch of 2009, and globally traded Brent tested support at $47. * U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting highlighted concern over the state of the global economy, driving markets to question the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates next month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Jul 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jul 1400 U.S. Leading index Jul 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Aug Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.25 2.25 +0.45% +0.85% 522.24 41 CBOT corn 380.25 1.75 +0.46% +0.80% 398.14 45 CBOT soy 892.00 -1.50 -0.17% -1.35% 961.00 29 CBOT rice $11.91 $0.00 +0.04% +0.55% $11.38 64 WTI crude $40.66 -$0.14 -0.34% -4.60% $46.80 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.002 +0.19% +1.09% USD/AUD 0.736 0.001 +0.18% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)