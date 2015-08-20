* Soy down for 3rd day as widespread rains aid U.S. crop * Corn gains more ground after crop tour shows lower yields (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 20 U.S. soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday as widespread rains in dry parts of the Midwest crop belt boosted expectations of higher yields. Corn edged higher, hovering close to last session's one-week top after field reports from an annual crop tour suggested the country's output may be lower than predicted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chicago Board Of Trade actively traded soybean contract fell as much as 0.3 percent to $8.90-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since October 2009. New-crop November contract hit a contract low of $8.90-1/2 a bushel. December corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.80-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session and December wheat gained 0.6 percent to $5.02-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. "The decline in soybean prices is being driven by heavy rain bringing needed moisture to areas of the Midwest, which will limit dryness," ANZ said in a research note. U.S. weather forecasts show widespread rain in the coming week which should help soy crops. August weather is critical for determining the size of the U.S. soybean crop. Corn is being underpinned by field reports from an annual Midwest crop tour this week that suggests the USDA's yield forecast is too high. Crop scouts have found strong yield potential in South Dakota and Nebraska over the tour's first two days, but well below-average yields in Ohio and Indiana. Last week, the USDA forecast the country's corn production at 13.686 billion bushels, with average yield projected at 168.8 bushels per acre. The corn yield outlook topped the range of market estimates and dragged down prices. Commodity funds sold a net 9,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds bought a net 4,000 corn contracts and sold 5,000 in soyoil, sold 2,000 in soymeal and were net even in wheat. Prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.75 2.75 +0.55% +0.95% 522.26 42 CBOT corn 380.75 2.25 +0.59% +0.93% 398.16 45 CBOT soy 893.25 -0.25 -0.03% -1.22% 961.04 29 CBOT rice $11.84 -$0.06 -0.50% +0.00% $11.37 59 WTI crude $40.49 -$0.31 -0.76% -5.00% $46.79 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.002 +0.16% +1.06% USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 +0.03% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)