(Refiles to fix attribution in fifth paragraph)

* Soy down for 3rd day as widespread rains aid U.S. crop

* Commodity slide also weighs on oilseed markets

* Corn near one-week high on mixed crop tour yields

* Wheat holds at $5 as corn, dollar offset global supply

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 U.S. soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday as widespread rain in the Midwest brought relief to dry belts, boosting yield prospects during a crucial growth period for the oilseed crop.

Soybeans also remained under pressure from concerns about the economy in China that have pushed commodity markets to multi-year lows. China is the world's largest soybean importer.

U.S. corn edged higher, hovering close to last session's one-week peak after field reports from an annual crop tour suggested the country's output may be lower than predicted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Chicago wheat also ticked upwards, drawing support from corn, a weaker dollar and chart support around the $5 level. But wheat was still being hemmed in by ample global supply, including bumper harvests in Europe that pushed Paris futures to a new three-month low.

"The decline in soybean prices is being driven by heavy rain bringing needed moisture to areas of the Midwest, which will limit dryness," bank ANZ said in a research note.

Chicago Board Of Trade new-crop November soybeans fell earlier to a contract low of $8.88 a bushel, which also marked a lowest level for the most active soybean contract since October 2009.

By 1108 GMT, the contract was down 0.5 percent at $8.88-3/4.

Palm oil futures in Malaysia, another benchmark for global oilseed markets, dropped to their lowest in more than a week.

Crude oil continued to fall as signs of rising global supply and persistent worries about Chinese demand offset support from a softer dollar.

CBOT December corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel.

The corn market is focusing on yield estimates from this week's Pro Farmer crop tour that is moving across the Midwest.

Crop scouts have found strong yield potential in South Dakota and Nebraska, but well below-average yields in Ohio and Indiana.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture caught the market by surprise by raising projected 2015 production to 13.686 billion bushels, with average yield projected at 168.8 bushels per acre.

CBOT December wheat gained 0.1 percent to $5.00-1/2 a bushel as it continued to hold at the psychological $5 threshold.

December milling wheat in Paris slipped to a second consecutive three-month low, touching 176.25 euros a tonne, as big harvests in western Europe and the Black Sea region promised tough export competition at the start of the 2015/16 season.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Pullin and Keith Weir)