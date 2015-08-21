SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday with the market on track for a second week of decline as timely rains across the U.S. Midwest aid the crop in its crucial phase of development. Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session as prices were underpinned by strong exports and lower yields forecast by a crop tour in parts of the U.S. grain belt. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans, which have lost 6 percent in two weeks of decline, are being weighed down by beneficial rains across the U.S. Midwest. In addition, there is pressure from concerns about the economy in China, the world's top soybean importer, that have pushed commodity markets to multi-year lows. * Soybean and corn basis bids were mostly unchanged to lower in the U.S. Midwest as dealers prepared for an influx of supplies from the approaching harvest. * A port location in Toledo, Ohio, dropped its soybean bid by 25 cents from Wednesday to 15 cents over the November soybean futures contract at the Chicago Board of Trade. * On Thursday, markets drew support from U.S. Department of Agriculture data that showed corn, soybean and soymeal export sales last week near the high end of trade expectations. * Still, new-crop export sales for corn and soybeans remain well below the pace of last year. * Scouts on a tour have found above-average crops in the western Midwest and well below-average crops in the east due to excessive early-season rains, largely confirming trade expectations. * Pro Farmer will release its production forecasts after markets close on Friday. * Last week, the USDA caught the market by surprise by raising projected 2015 production to 13.686 billion bushels, with average yield projected at 168.8 bushels per acre. * Argentina's 2014-15 harvest will yield 61.4 million tonnes of soy, the Agriculture Ministry said in its monthly crop report on Thursday, raising its forecast from a previous estimate of 60.8 million tonnes. * The ministry also raised its estimate for the 2014-15 corn harvest to 33.8 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 31 million tonnes. * Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds bought a net 6,000 wheat contracts, bought 6,000 in soymeal, 4,000 in corn and were net even in soyoil. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks fell early on Friday, following Wall Street, as fears took hold of a China-led deceleration in global growth. The dollar continued retreating on shrinking expectations of an U.S. interest rate hike in September. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI flash Aug 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Aug Prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.25 -1.00 -0.20% +2.05% 520.23 47 CBOT corn 383.25 0.75 +0.20% +1.25% 396.16 48 CBOT soy 903.75 -3.50 -0.39% +1.15% 957.56 36 CBOT rice $11.64 $0.01 +0.04% -1.69% $11.37 48 WTI crude $41.17 -$0.15 -0.36% +0.91% $46.43 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 +0.04% +1.16% USD/AUD 0.732 -0.001 -0.20% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)