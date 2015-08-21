* Soy down 6 pct in 2 weeks on Midwest rain, China worries

* Corn steady after rally, Pro Farmer tour yield eyed

* U.S. wheat slips as European harvest supply weighs (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, keeping the market headed for a second straight weekly loss as timely rains were expected to benefit U.S. crops and investor jitters about China's economy continued to sap commodity markets.

Corn was little changed as it consolidated after a rally this week, with traders awaiting the final results of an industry field tour expected to put yield potential below that forecast by the U.S. government.

Wheat eased after moderate U.S. weekly exports put attention back on ample global supplies, as big harvests in Europe and the Black Sea region flow into the market.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, the most actively-traded soybean contract, was down 0.6 percent to $9.01-1/2 a bushel by 1041 GMT.

It had bounced on Thursday after touching a near six-year low at $8.88, but was still down 1.6 percent this week, taking its two-week losses to more than 6 percent.

"Short covering yesterday has been driving prices above $9 a bushel but there is not much potential for the market to rise further," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"We expect U.S. supplies to increase as the weather is very good for the crop to progress in very good condition."

Worries about Chinese growth intensified after a survey showed the country's factory sector shrank at its fastest rate in almost 6-1/2 years in August, triggering a further slide in equity and commodity markets.

The soybean market tends to be sensitive to macroeconomic sentiment about China as the Asian country dominates global imports of the oilseed.

However, customs data on Friday showed record Chinese soybean imports in July as buyers swept up South American supply, while in the United States weekly export data showed healthy soybean and soymeal sales last week.

CBOT December corn was unchanged on the day at $3.82-1/2.

Corn has rallied this week as results from the Pro Farmer crop tour supported trade sentiment that corn yields would fall short of a U.S. Department Agriculture forecast last week that surprised investors.

"The U.S. market has been re-adjusting. The harvest won't be bad but it's not going to be as big as the USDA says," Sebastien Poncelet of French consultancy Agritel said.

Scouts on a tour have found above-average crops in the western Midwest and well below-average crops in the east due to excessive early-season rains.

Pro Farmer will release its production forecasts after markets close on Friday.

CBOT September wheat dipped 0.7 percent to $5.07-3/4 a bushel, pressured by a new three-month low for December milling wheat on Euronext at 175.50 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Joseph Radford and David Evans)