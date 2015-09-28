SYDNEY, Sept 28 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5
percent on Monday, extending two-day gains to nearly 3 percent,
to hit the highest in more than a month on concerns over
potential production shortfalls in the Black Sea region.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.6
percent to $5.10-3/4 a bushel, near the session high of
$5.11-1/4 a bushel - the highest since August 25. Wheat firmed
2.1 percent on Friday.
* November soybeans fell 0.22 percent to $8.87-1/4 a
bushel after rising 2.5 percent in the previous session.
* December corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.88-1/4 after
gaining 2 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning
that exporters reported a flash sale of 260,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year.
* Importers from China, the world's top soybean buyer,
signed agreements to buy a total of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S.
soybeans valued at about $5.3 billion at a signing ceremony in
Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.
* Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in
Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which
are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say.
MARKET NEWS
* The world's major currencies got off to a slow start on
Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar
showing potential for gains if upcoming data strengthen the case
for a hike in interest rates this year.
* Oil prices dropped in early trading in Asia on Monday
despite a fourth weekly fall in U.S. drilling activity, with
analysts pointing to the weak economic outlook as the main
reason for low crude prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Core PCE Price index August
0200 US Pending Home Sales August
Grains prices at 0054 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 510.75 3.00 +0.59% +2.71% 491.81 67
CBOT corn 388.25 -0.75 -0.19% +1.77% 377.98 65
CBOT soy 887.25 -2.00 -0.22% +2.22% 880.68 56
CBOT rice $13.24 -$0.03 -0.23% +1.73% $12.40 76
WTI crude $45.36 -$0.34 -0.74% +1.00% $44.18 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 +0.02% -0.29%
USD/AUD 0.703 0.001 +0.10% +0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)