SYDNEY, Sept 28 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5 percent on Monday, extending two-day gains to nearly 3 percent, to hit the highest in more than a month on concerns over potential production shortfalls in the Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.10-3/4 a bushel, near the session high of $5.11-1/4 a bushel - the highest since August 25. Wheat firmed 2.1 percent on Friday. * November soybeans fell 0.22 percent to $8.87-1/4 a bushel after rising 2.5 percent in the previous session. * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.88-1/4 after gaining 2 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that exporters reported a flash sale of 260,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year. * Importers from China, the world's top soybean buyer, signed agreements to buy a total of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $5.3 billion at a signing ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. * Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say. MARKET NEWS * The world's major currencies got off to a slow start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar showing potential for gains if upcoming data strengthen the case for a hike in interest rates this year. * Oil prices dropped in early trading in Asia on Monday despite a fourth weekly fall in U.S. drilling activity, with analysts pointing to the weak economic outlook as the main reason for low crude prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Core PCE Price index August 0200 US Pending Home Sales August Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.75 3.00 +0.59% +2.71% 491.81 67 CBOT corn 388.25 -0.75 -0.19% +1.77% 377.98 65 CBOT soy 887.25 -2.00 -0.22% +2.22% 880.68 56 CBOT rice $13.24 -$0.03 -0.23% +1.73% $12.40 76 WTI crude $45.36 -$0.34 -0.74% +1.00% $44.18 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 +0.02% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.703 0.001 +0.10% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)