SYDNEY, Sept 29 U.S. corn rose on Tuesday to
recoup nearly half its losses from the previous session, after
the U.S. government pegged harvesting behind market forecasts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.26
percent to $3.87-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.58 percent
the session before, when prices had earlier hit a near two-week
high.
* November soybeans gained 0.37 percent to $8.8073 a
bushel, having finished down 1.4 percent on Monday.
* December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.07-1/2 a
bushel, after closing down 0.4 percent on Monday when prices
earlier marked a one-month top.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the corn harvest
was 18-percent complete as of Sunday, below analyst expectations
of 21-percent done.
* Soybeans were 21-percent harvested, up from expectations
of 18-percent complete.
* Canada's government is expected to raise its 2015-16 wheat
and canola crop estimates, though to levels still below
year-earlier output, a Reuters poll of 14 traders and analysts
showed.
* Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in
Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which
are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was broadly firmer early on Tuesday, underpinned
by safety flows stemming from a selloff in global equities, a
risk-off mood that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies.
* Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Monday, pressured by
tumbling equities on Wall Street and weak Chinese economic data,
although an estimated drawdown in crude stocks at the key U.S.
storage hub appeared to limit losses, traders said.
* U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday and were on
track for their worst quarter in four years as investors worried
about the health of China's economy and its potential impact on
the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.
DATA (GMT) for Tuesday
0700 Euro zone business climate, economic sentiment for Sept
0700 Euro zone consumer confidence for Sept
1230 US Adv Goods Trade Balance for August
0200 US Consumer Confidence for Sept
Grains prices at 0050 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.50 2.00 +0.40% -0.05% 491.74 64
CBOT corn 387.75 1.00 +0.26% -0.32% 378.38 62
CBOT soy 880.00 3.25 +0.37% -1.04% 879.10 51
CBOT rice $13.38 $0.04 +0.26% +0.79% $12.44 79
WTI crude $44.49 $0.06 +0.14% -2.65% $44.24 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 -0.01% +0.43%
USD/AUD 0.696 -0.003 -0.41% -0.84%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)