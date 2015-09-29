SYDNEY, Sept 29 U.S. corn rose on Tuesday to recoup nearly half its losses from the previous session, after the U.S. government pegged harvesting behind market forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.26 percent to $3.87-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.58 percent the session before, when prices had earlier hit a near two-week high. * November soybeans gained 0.37 percent to $8.8073 a bushel, having finished down 1.4 percent on Monday. * December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.07-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.4 percent on Monday when prices earlier marked a one-month top. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the corn harvest was 18-percent complete as of Sunday, below analyst expectations of 21-percent done. * Soybeans were 21-percent harvested, up from expectations of 18-percent complete. * Canada's government is expected to raise its 2015-16 wheat and canola crop estimates, though to levels still below year-earlier output, a Reuters poll of 14 traders and analysts showed. * Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say. MARKET NEWS * The yen was broadly firmer early on Tuesday, underpinned by safety flows stemming from a selloff in global equities, a risk-off mood that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies. * Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Monday, pressured by tumbling equities on Wall Street and weak Chinese economic data, although an estimated drawdown in crude stocks at the key U.S. storage hub appeared to limit losses, traders said. * U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday and were on track for their worst quarter in four years as investors worried about the health of China's economy and its potential impact on the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase. DATA (GMT) for Tuesday 0700 Euro zone business climate, economic sentiment for Sept 0700 Euro zone consumer confidence for Sept 1230 US Adv Goods Trade Balance for August 0200 US Consumer Confidence for Sept Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.50 2.00 +0.40% -0.05% 491.74 64 CBOT corn 387.75 1.00 +0.26% -0.32% 378.38 62 CBOT soy 880.00 3.25 +0.37% -1.04% 879.10 51 CBOT rice $13.38 $0.04 +0.26% +0.79% $12.44 79 WTI crude $44.49 $0.06 +0.14% -2.65% $44.24 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 -0.01% +0.43% USD/AUD 0.696 -0.003 -0.41% -0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)