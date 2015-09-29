* Soy falls for 2nd day on rapid pace of U.S. harvest * Corn firms after decline, ample supplies cap gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Chicago soybean futures slipped for a second session on Tuesday as a stronger-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest and concerns about slowing demand in top importer China weighed on prices. Corn edged higher after closing lower on Monday although gains were capped by plentiful global supplies. Farmers have completed harvesting 21 percent of the soybean crop, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, higher than the market expectation of 18 percent. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $8.75 a bushel by 0341 GMT, having finished down 1.4 percent on Monday. December corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.87-1/4 a bushel and wheat was largely unchanged at $5.05-1/4 a bushel. "U.S. Midwest harvest is progressing well, there are plenty of beans in the market," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We could see prices fall below $8.60 a bushel this week." Dealers on the cash market reported steady deliveries of newly harvested soybeans to processors and elevators. There is pressure on commodity markets amid concerns over slowing growth in China, which imports 60 percent of soybeans traded worldwide. Asian shares skidded to three-week lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday, after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile economy and led to sharp losses on Wall Street. The USDA said the corn harvest was 18 percent complete as of Sunday, below analyst expectations of 21 percent done. Traders awaited the USDA's quarterly stocks and small grains reports due on Wednesday. Canada's government is expected to raise its 2015-16 wheat and canola crop estimates, though to levels still below year-earlier output, a Reuters poll of 14 traders and analysts showed. Wheat jumped to a one-month high in the last session on concerns about dryness in the Black Sea region. Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 6,000 corn contracts and sold 6,000 in soyoil. Prices at 0341 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.25 -0.25 -0.05% -0.49% 491.67 62 CBOT corn 387.25 0.50 +0.13% -0.45% 378.36 62 CBOT soy 875.00 -1.75 -0.20% -1.60% 878.93 47 CBOT rice $13.37 $0.03 +0.22% +0.75% $12.44 79 WTI crude $44.47 $0.04 +0.09% -2.69% $44.24 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.001 +0.09% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.695 -0.004 -0.53% -0.95% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)