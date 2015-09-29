* Soy falls for 2nd day on rapid pace of U.S. harvest
* Corn firms after decline, ample supplies cap gains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Chicago soybean futures
slipped for a second session on Tuesday as a
stronger-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest and concerns
about slowing demand in top importer China weighed on prices.
Corn edged higher after closing lower on Monday although
gains were capped by plentiful global supplies.
Farmers have completed harvesting 21 percent of the soybean
crop, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, higher
than the market expectation of 18 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2
percent to $8.75 a bushel by 0341 GMT, having finished down 1.4
percent on Monday.
December corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.87-1/4 a bushel
and wheat was largely unchanged at $5.05-1/4 a bushel.
"U.S. Midwest harvest is progressing well, there are plenty
of beans in the market," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo. "We could see prices fall below $8.60 a bushel
this week."
Dealers on the cash market reported steady deliveries of
newly harvested soybeans to processors and elevators.
There is pressure on commodity markets amid concerns over
slowing growth in China, which imports 60 percent of soybeans
traded worldwide. Asian shares skidded to three-week lows and
the dollar sagged on Tuesday, after weak Chinese data rekindled
worries about its fragile economy and led to sharp losses on
Wall Street.
The USDA said the corn harvest was 18 percent complete as of
Sunday, below analyst expectations of 21 percent done.
Traders awaited the USDA's quarterly stocks and small grains
reports due on Wednesday.
Canada's government is expected to raise its 2015-16 wheat
and canola crop estimates, though to levels still below
year-earlier output, a Reuters poll of 14 traders and analysts
showed.
Wheat jumped to a one-month high in the last session on
concerns about dryness in the Black Sea region.
Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in
Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which
are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 Chicago Board of
Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds
also sold a net 6,000 corn contracts and sold 6,000 in soyoil.
Prices at 0341 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.25 -0.25 -0.05% -0.49% 491.67 62
CBOT corn 387.25 0.50 +0.13% -0.45% 378.36 62
CBOT soy 875.00 -1.75 -0.20% -1.60% 878.93 47
CBOT rice $13.37 $0.03 +0.22% +0.75% $12.44 79
WTI crude $44.47 $0.04 +0.09% -2.69% $44.24 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.001 +0.09% +0.53%
USD/AUD 0.695 -0.004 -0.53% -0.95%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)