SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. soybeans were little changed in early trading on Wednesday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report later in the session which is expected to show oilseed stocks at a four-year high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans were at $8.83-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.86 percent on Tuesday. * December corn also little changed at $3.88-3/4 after gaining 0.58 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.15 percent to $5.03 a bushel after closing up 0.35 percent on Tuesday. * USDA to report latest supply and demand forecasts later in the day. * Analysts and investors have been nervous about the extent that the USDA may have overstated its estimates for 2014 domestic soybean production. * Traders and analysts expect the USDA to peg soybean stocks at a four-year high. * The USDA on Wednesday is expected to show the largest U.S. corn stockpile since 2006. * Wheat stocks seen at highest since 2010. * Private exporters reported sales of 1,000,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China during the 2016/17 marketing year that begins on Sept. 1, 2016, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday. * The strong Chinese demand suggests food demand was holding up. MARKET NEWS * Demand for the safe-haven yen eased early on Wednesday as global stocks steadied from a rout and some semblance of calm returned to markets, but traders said month-end and quarter-end flows meant that volatility is likely to remain a feature. * Crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday after U.S. inventories showed a weekly buildup that far exceeded analyst expectations. * U.S. stocks ended higher after a volatile session on Tuesday as concerns about the health of the global economy kept investors cautious after more than a month of turbulence. Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.00 -0.75 -0.15% -0.49% 491.78 58 CBOT corn 388.75 -0.25 -0.06% +0.52% 378.80 61 CBOT soy 883.75 -0.50 -0.06% +0.80% 878.56 52 CBOT rice $13.26 -$0.07 -0.49% -0.60% $12.47 72 WTI crude $44.75 -$0.48 -1.06% +0.72% $44.33 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 +0.04% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.701 0.003 +0.37% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)