* Wheat dips for 3rd day on abundant world supplies * USDA may trim last year's U.S. soy production number (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Chicago wheat futures eased for a third consecutive session on Wednesday under pressure from ample global supplies, but losses were limited by concerns over dryness in the Black Sea region. Soybean futures were little changed after gaining nearly 1-percent in the last session as investors covered short positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which is expected to trim last year's production number. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had eased half a cent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel by 0210 GMT after closing up 0.9 percent on Tuesday. December corn was unchanged at $3.89 a bushel, while wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.03 a bushel. "There is pressure on the wheat market from overall plentiful world supplies but it is bit quiet today as people are waiting for the USDA report," said Simon Clancy of IKON Commodities. "Corn and soybeans are focused on harvest weather which looks pretty favourable at the moment." Plentiful global wheat supplies and strong export competition are weighing on the market, while worries about dryness hampering winter wheat germination in the Black Sea region are lending underlying support. The USDA is due to issue its quarterly grain and oilseed stocks report later in the day. Analysts and investors have been nervous about the extent that the USDA may have overstated its estimates for 2014 domestic soybean production. The market expects the department to trim last year's soybean crop estimate by up to 60 million bushels. That would mean today's supplies are tighter than previously estimated. Still analysts expect the USDA to peg soybean stocks at a four-year high. The agency is also expected to show the largest U.S. corn stockpile since 2006. Wheat stocks are seen at their highest since 2010. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 6,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 5,000 corn contracts and were net even in wheat. Grains prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.00 -0.75 -0.15% -0.49% 491.78 58 CBOT corn 389.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.58% 378.81 63 CBOT soy 883.75 -0.50 -0.06% +0.80% 878.56 52 CBOT rice $13.26 -$0.07 -0.49% -0.60% $12.47 72 WTI crude $44.75 -$0.48 -1.06% +0.72% $44.33 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 +0.04% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.700 0.001 +0.21% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)