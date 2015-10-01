SYDNEY, Oct 1 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday after jumping nearly 2 percent in the previous session, but losses were curbed by a widely watched U.S. government report pegging production below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $5.12-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1.74 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans were little changed at $8.91-1/4 a bushel, having finished up 0.88 percent on Wednesday when prices hit their highest in more than a month. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.87-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.32 percent in the previous session. * The USDA reported on Wednesday that wheat production totaled 2.052 billion bushels, below the average trade estimate of 2.133 billion bushels. * The USDA said that U.S. corn stocks as of Sept. 1 totaled 1.731 billion bushels, the biggest Sept. 1 figure in nine years. Soybean stocks stood at 191 million bushels, a four-year high. * Analysts had expected the USDA to peg stocks at 1.739 billion bushels for corn and 205 million bushels for soybeans, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll. MARKET NEWS * Major currencies remained in familiar ranges on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of economic data on Friday. * Oil prices ended mixed in volatile trade on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent up on worries about Russian airstrikes in Syria and U.S. crude down after data showing a surge in domestic inventories. * U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors sought bargains on the last day of Wall Street's worst quarter since 2011. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS non-mfg PMI Sep 0100 China NBS manufacturing PMI Sep 0145 China Caixin mfg PMI final Sep 0145 China Caixin svcs PMI Sep 0800 EZ Markit mfg final PMI Sep 0830 EZ Sentix index Oct 0900 EZ Retail sales Aug 1345 U.S. Markit mfg PMI final Sep 1400 U.S. Construction spending Aug 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing Sep 1730 U.S. Total vehicle sales Sep Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.69% 492.52 64 CBOT corn 387.25 -0.50 -0.13% -0.45% 379.06 58 CBOT soy 891.50 -0.50 -0.06% +0.82% 878.77 58 CBOT rice $13.17 -$0.03 -0.23% -1.16% $12.50 64 WTI crude $45.34 $0.25 +0.55% +0.24% $44.49 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.04% -0.65% USD/AUD 0.702 0.001 +0.10% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)