* Corn falls for 3 out of 4 sessions on ample supplies * Soybeans ease after 2 days of gains, wheat slips (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Chicago corn futures slid on Thursday, falling for three out of four sessions, weighed down by plentiful supplies from the freshly-harvested near-record U.S. crop. Soybean prices edged lower, snapping two sessions of gains. Wheat dipped following Wednesday's rally on the back of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which showed lower than expected production. Chicago Board of Trade December corn had fallen 0.7 percent to $3.85 a bushel by 0242 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. December wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $5.12-1/4 a bushel, after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday. November soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $8.90-1/4 a bushel, having risen to their highest in more than a month in the last session. "The Corn market is under pressure from the harvest of the huge U.S. crop," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The U.S. has reduced stockpiles but supplies are still very large. On the demand front, overseas demand for U.S. corn has improved but domestic demand remains weak." U.S. stockpiles of corn and soybeans were slightly smaller than forecast but supplies were still ample heading into what was expected to be a bumper harvest for both commodities, government data released on Wednesday showed. The USDA in its quarterly grain stocks report said U.S. corn stocks held in all positions as of Sept. 1 were 1.731 billion bushels, the biggest in nine years. Soybean stocks stood at 191 million bushels, a four-year high. Wheat rallied on Wednesday after the USDA report showed lower production. The agency reported that wheat production totalled 2.052 billion bushels, below the average trade estimate of 2.133 billion bushels. The agency also reported that production of spring wheat other than durum came in at 599 million bushels, below the average trade estimate of 625 million bushels. But there was bearish news from Europe with higher output estimates. The European Commission on Wednesday raised sharply its estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union, putting the crop at 144.6 million tonnes against 140.6 million seen last month. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 7,000 soybean contracts and sold 8,000 in corn. Prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.69% 492.52 64 CBOT corn 385.00 -2.75 -0.71% -1.03% 378.98 54 CBOT soy 890.25 -1.75 -0.20% +0.68% 878.73 57 CBOT rice $13.17 -$0.04 -0.27% -1.20% $12.50 64 WTI crude $45.69 $0.60 +1.33% +1.02% $44.51 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.74% USD/AUD 0.704 0.002 +0.33% +0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)