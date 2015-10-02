SYDNEY, Oct 2 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday to trade near a seven-week high as the grain headed for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, drawing support from a U.S. government forecast that pegged production below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat was up more than 2 percent for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly gain. * Wheat hit a seven-week high of $5.23-3/4 a bushel in the previous session. * November soybeans were down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in a month. * December corn lost 0.2 percent for the week after firming more than 3 percent last week. * A USDA report trimmed U.S. wheat production more than expected, while also putting quarterly stocks below the average trade estimate. * The European Commission on Wednesday raised its monthly estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union. * Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order to cut a wheat export tax from October 1 to a level previously proposed by the government, a statement on the government's website showed. * USDA said weekly soybean export sales for 2015-16 totaled 2.506 million tonnes, topping market forecasts for 1.3 million to 1.7 million. * The USDA on Wednesday pegged U.S. stocks of corn and soybeans as of Sept. 1 below the average of analyst estimates, but supply was still ample heading into what was expected to be a bumper harvest. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted lower on Thursday as traders puzzled over data sending contrary messages about the U.S. economy and prospects for a 2015 interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as the government's storm monitor altered forecasts for the path of the latest U.S. hurricane, snuffing out an early rally that was prompted by fears of storm damage to U.S. East Coast oil installations. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sep 1400 U.S. Durable goods Aug 1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.00 0.75 +0.14% +1.22% 492.98 69 CBOT corn 388.25 -0.50 -0.13% +0.13% 379.30 59 CBOT soy 878.25 1.00 +0.11% -1.54% 877.33 48 CBOT rice $13.28 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.61% $12.55 70 WTI crude $45.22 $0.48 +1.07% +0.29% $44.61 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.06% USD/AUD 0.704 0.001 +0.19% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)