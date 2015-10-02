* Wheat up 11 pct in 4 consecutive weeks of gains * Dryness in U.S., Russia support prices; soy firms (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 2 U.S. wheat futures rose for a third session on Friday with the market headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains on concerns over dryness threatening supplies in the world's top exporting countries. Soybean edged higher, but prices are set for a weekly decline as the harvest of a bumper U.S. crop weighs. Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat has gained 11 percent in four weeks, while soybeans have lost 1.3 percent this week after gaining 2.5 percent last week. December corn is largely unchanged for the week after firming more than 3 percent last week. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report trimmed its U.S. wheat production outlook more than expected, while also putting quarterly stocks below the average trade estimate. Analysts said there were issues with the crop in Russia. "Russia is a big issue because of the dryness," said Ole Houe, an analyst at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "It is dry winter seeding, they are going to plant less and what they plant is going to have problems with yields because of the dryness." Russia is expected to harvest 100 million tonnes of grains by clean weight this year, down 5 million from last year's near record level, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday. Wheat hit a seven-week high of $5.23-3/4 a bushel in the previous session. Corn and soybean markets have come under pressure from bumper U.S. harvest of both crops. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone said on Thursday it raised its forecast for this year's U.S. corn and soybean crops, with corn output seen at 13.541 billion bushels, up from the firm's forecast a month ago of 13.457 billion bushels. The firm in its monthly report, which is based on customer surveys and other factors, estimated U.S. soybean production at 3.919 billion bushels, above their September outlook of 3.791 billion but below the USDA forecast of 3.935 billion. The USDA, however, said weekly soybean export sales for 2015-16 totalled 2.506 million tonnes, topping market forecasts for 1.3 million to 1.7 million. The agency said that 445.2 million bushels of corn were used in August in production of the fuel alcohol known as ethanol, down from 448.0 million bushels in July. Prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.25 1.00 +0.19% +1.27% 492.98 69 CBOT corn 389.25 0.50 +0.13% +0.39% 379.33 61 CBOT soy 877.50 0.25 +0.03% -1.63% 877.30 47 CBOT rice $13.28 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.61% $12.55 70 WTI crude $45.33 $0.59 +1.32% +0.53% $44.61 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 -0.04% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.704 0.001 +0.14% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)