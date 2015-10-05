* Chicago wheat futures rise for 3 out of 4 sessions * Concerns over dry weather in Australia, Russia (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 5 U.S. wheat futures gained more ground on Monday, rising for three out of four sessions and trading near a seven-week high as concerns over dry weather in parts of Australia and the Black Sea region underpinned the market. Soybeans edged higher after easing for the last two sessions on pressure from ample global supplies and the harvest of a near record U.S. crop. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had risen 0.7 percent to $5.16-3/4 a bushel by 0327 GMT. The market hit its highest is more than seven weeks at $5.23-3/4 a bushel on Thursday. November soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $8.76-1/4 a bushel and December corn added 0.5 percent to $3.91-1/4 a bushel. "Adverse weather in Australia and Russia is supportive for the wheat market, but we expect prices to be range-bound because export demand for U.S. wheat is pretty quiet," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, has bought 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Ukrainian wheat in a tender for Nov. 1-10 shipment. U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in Egypt. High temperatures and dry weather on Australia's eastern grain belt are curbing yields of the wheat crop which will be harvested in December. Russia is expected to harvest 100 million tonnes of grains by clean weight this year, down 5 million from last year's near record level, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting last week. The soybean market is facing headwinds from plentiful global supplies which are providing stiff competition to U.S. exporters. Brazilian soybean producers have sold 37 percent of the new crop that is still being planted, sharply up from 13 percent seen at this time last year, grains consultancy AgRural said on Friday. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of the U.S. 2015 corn and soybean crops on Friday, trade sources said. The firm projected 2015 U.S. corn production at 13.561 billion bushels, based on a yield of 168.4 bushels per acre. Soybean production was seen at 3.878 billion bushels, with an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.75 3.50 +0.68% -0.29% 493.21 63 CBOT corn 391.25 2.00 +0.51% +0.64% 379.80 64 CBOT soy 876.25 2.00 +0.23% -0.11% 876.75 47 CBOT rice $13.27 $0.02 +0.15% -0.23% $12.60 68 WTI crude $45.72 $0.18 +0.40% +2.19% $44.80 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.002 +0.22% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.707 0.002 +0.33% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)