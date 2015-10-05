(Repeats to add named item code, with no change to text) SINGAPORE, Oct 5 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Monday, rising for three out of four sessions as concerns over dry weather in parts of Australia and the Black Sea region underpinned the market. Soybeans slid for a third consecutive session with ample global supplies and the harvest of a near record U.S. crop adding pressure on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * High temperatures and dry weather on Australia's eastern grain belt are curbing yields of the wheat crop which will be harvested in December. * Russia is expected to harvest 100 million tonnes of grains by clean weight this year, down 5 million from last year's near record level, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting last week. * The soybean market is facing headwinds from plentiful global supplies which are providing stiff competition to U.S. exporters. * Brazilian soybean producers have sold 37 percent of the new crop that is still being planted, sharply up from 13 percent seen at this time last year, grains consultancy AgRural said on Friday. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of the U.S. 2015 corn and soybean crops on Friday, trade sources said. * The firm projected 2015 U.S. corn production at 13.561 billion bushels, based on a yield of 168.4 bushels per acre. Soybean production was seen at 3.878 billion bushels, with an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose early on Monday after prospects of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve ebbed in the wake of Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 EZ Markit Services final PMI Sep 0830 EZ Sentix index Oct 0900 EZ Retail sales Aug 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI Sep 1400 U.S. ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep Prices at 0057 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.50 1.25 +0.24% -0.72% 493.13 61 CBOT corn 391.00 1.75 +0.45% +0.58% 379.79 62 CBOT soy 873.25 -1.00 -0.11% -0.46% 876.65 44 CBOT rice $13.27 $0.02 +0.15% -0.23% $12.60 68 WTI crude $45.65 $0.11 +0.24% +2.03% $44.79 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.122 $0.001 +0.11% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.705 0.000 +0.06% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)