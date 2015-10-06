SYDNEY, Oct 6 U.S. soybean prices inched lower on Tuesday after posting gains of more than 1 percent in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the harvest ahead of market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1.1 percent on Monday. * December corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.93, having finished the previous session up 1.1 percent. * December wheat was down 0.24 percent at $5.14-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday. * The USDA pegged the country's corn harvest as 27-percent complete. Analysts had expected 30 percent. * The Corn crop was seen as 68 percent good-to-excellent, matching analysts' forecasts. * The soybean crop was pegged at 64 percent good-to-excellent, ahead of forecasts. * The soybean harvest was seen 42-percent complete, slightly ahead of market forecasts. * U.S. wheat planting was seen at 49-percent finished, ahead of market expectations. * Traders were adjusting positions in the markets before the USDA issues reports on crop production, supplies and demand on Friday. * Some analysts said the agency may cut its estimates for how many acres of soybeans and corn will be harvested this year due to unfavorable weather. MARKET NEWS * The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as improving investor risk appetite worked against the Japanese currency, which was also under pressure from the prospect of the Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy. * Crude oil prices settled up more than 2 percent on Monday, bolstered by a rally in U.S. gasoline and Russia's willingness to meet other major oil producers to discuss the market. * U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising for the fifth day in a row, as climbing oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors bet the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Sep 1230 U.S. International trade Sep Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.25 -1.25 -0.24% +0.19% 493.38 61 CBOT corn 393.00 -0.50 -0.13% +0.96% 380.29 68 CBOT soy 881.75 -2.50 -0.28% +0.86% 877.28 52 CBOT rice $13.41 $0.01 +0.07% +1.21% $12.66 75 WTI crude $46.36 $0.10 +0.22% +1.80% $45.09 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.02% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.707 -0.001 -0.14% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)