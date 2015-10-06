SYDNEY, Oct 6 U.S. soybean prices inched lower
on Tuesday after posting gains of more than 1 percent in the
previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged
the harvest ahead of market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.3
percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1.1 percent on
Monday.
* December corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.93, having
finished the previous session up 1.1 percent.
* December wheat was down 0.24 percent at $5.14-1/4 a
bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday.
* The USDA pegged the country's corn harvest as 27-percent
complete. Analysts had expected 30 percent.
* The Corn crop was seen as 68 percent good-to-excellent,
matching analysts' forecasts.
* The soybean crop was pegged at 64 percent
good-to-excellent, ahead of forecasts.
* The soybean harvest was seen 42-percent complete, slightly
ahead of market forecasts.
* U.S. wheat planting was seen at 49-percent finished, ahead
of market expectations.
* Traders were adjusting positions in the markets before the
USDA issues reports on crop production, supplies and demand on
Friday.
* Some analysts said the agency may cut its estimates for
how many acres of soybeans and corn will be harvested this year
due to unfavorable weather.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as
improving investor risk appetite worked against the Japanese
currency, which was also under pressure from the prospect of the
Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy.
* Crude oil prices settled up more than 2 percent on Monday,
bolstered by a rally in U.S. gasoline and Russia's willingness
to meet other major oil producers to discuss the market.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising for
the fifth day in a row, as climbing oil prices boosted energy
stocks and investors bet the Federal Reserve would not raise
interest rates this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Sep
1230 U.S. International trade Sep
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 514.25 -1.25 -0.24% +0.19% 493.38 61
CBOT corn 393.00 -0.50 -0.13% +0.96% 380.29 68
CBOT soy 881.75 -2.50 -0.28% +0.86% 877.28 52
CBOT rice $13.41 $0.01 +0.07% +1.21% $12.66 75
WTI crude $46.36 $0.10 +0.22% +1.80% $45.09 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.02% -0.20%
USD/AUD 0.707 -0.001 -0.14% +0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)