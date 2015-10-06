* USDA pegs soybean harvest above analyst forecasts * Corn unchanged, wheat edges lower * Market eyes next USDA report later in the week By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 6 U.S. soybean prices edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their gains of more than 1 percent from the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the harvest above market expectations. Corn was unchanged, despite the USDA reporting harvest progress ahead of market forecasts, while wheat fell as plantings were seen above analyst expectations. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had dropped 0.25 percent to $8.82 a bushel by 0218 GMT after closing up 1.1 percent in the previous session. The losses in soybeans came after the USDA said harvesting was seen 42-percent complete, ahead of market forecasts and more than double the pace of the harvest from a year earlier. The USDA also pegged the condition of the soybean crop at 64 percent good-to-excellent, ahead of market expectations. "We have seen some real uncertainty in the U.S. over weather and harvest and the market reacts to anything that may provide some clarity," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Traders also noted some position squaring ahead of the next USDA supply and demand report on Friday, which some analysts believe will show smaller estimates for how many acres of soybeans and corn will be harvested this year due to unfavorable weather. December corn was unchanged at $3.93-1/2 a bushel after finishing the previous session up 1.1 percent. The USDA pegged the country's corn harvest as being 27-percent complete. Analysts had expected 30 percent. December wheat was down 0.24 percent at $5.14-1/4 a bushel after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday. U.S. wheat planting was seen at 49-percent finished, ahead of market expectations. Analysts said that uncompetitive prices for U.S. supplies were pressuring wheat, with Egypt, the world's largest buyer of the grain, recently purchasing Black Sea supplies. Grains prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.25 -1.25 -0.24% +0.19% 493.38 61 CBOT corn 393.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.09% 380.31 68 CBOT soy 882.00 -2.25 -0.25% +0.89% 877.28 52 CBOT rice $13.41 $0.01 +0.07% +1.21% $12.66 75 WTI crude $46.24 -$0.02 -0.04% +1.54% $45.08 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.03% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.709 0.000 +0.06% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)