SYDNEY, Oct 7 U.S. corn rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday to hold around a near two-month high, supported by market expectations that a widely watched U.S. government report later in the week will show reduced yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn added 0.1 percent to $3.98-3/4 a bushel after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.99 a bushel - the highest since August 11. * November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.86-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $5.26-1/2 a bushel after closing up 2.1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $5.27 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 11. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its monthly report, may reduce estimates for the average corn yield and for the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested, analysts said. * Wheat was supported by worries about dryness in the Black Sea region and a softer U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. wheat more competitive on the world market. * Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Tuesday that he saw Russia's 2015/16 grain exportable surplus at 30 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed losses against most of its peers early on Wednesday and is likely to stay on the defensive in case the Bank of Japan surprises by injecting fresh stimulus after its policy review later in the day. * Oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, breaking out of a month-long trading range on technical buying and industry talk as well as U.S. government data suggesting the global supply glut could be ebbing. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, ending a five-day winning streak, as investors focused on upcoming quarterly reports that are expected to reflect a dip in corporate earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Aug 0645 France Trade data Aug 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.50 0.25 +0.05% +2.13% 494.68 72 CBOT corn 398.75 0.50 +0.13% +1.33% 381.19 76 CBOT soy 886.75 -1.25 -0.14% +0.28% 877.78 55 CBOT rice $13.27 -$0.10 -0.71% -0.97% $12.71 63 WTI crude $48.79 $0.26 +0.54% +5.47% $45.47 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.000 +0.00% +0.74% USD/AUD 0.715 -0.001 -0.14% +1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)