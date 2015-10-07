SYDNEY, Oct 7 U.S. corn rose for a fifth
consecutive session on Wednesday to hold around a near two-month
high, supported by market expectations that a widely watched
U.S. government report later in the week will show reduced
yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn added 0.1
percent to $3.98-3/4 a bushel after gaining 1.2 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a high of $3.99 a bushel - the
highest since August 11.
* November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.86-3/4 a
bushel after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat was little changed at $5.26-1/2 a
bushel after closing up 2.1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a
high of $5.27 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 11.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its monthly report,
may reduce estimates for the average corn yield and for the
number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested,
analysts said.
* Wheat was supported by worries about dryness in the Black
Sea region and a softer U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. wheat more
competitive on the world market.
* Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on
Tuesday that he saw Russia's 2015/16 grain exportable surplus at
30 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed losses against most of its peers early on
Wednesday and is likely to stay on the defensive in case the
Bank of Japan surprises by injecting fresh stimulus after its
policy review later in the day.
* Oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday,
breaking out of a month-long trading range on technical buying
and industry talk as well as U.S. government data suggesting the
global supply glut could be ebbing.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, ending a five-day winning
streak, as investors focused on upcoming quarterly reports that
are expected to reflect a dip in corporate earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Aug
0645 France Trade data Aug
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug
Grains prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 526.50 0.25 +0.05% +2.13% 494.68 72
CBOT corn 398.75 0.50 +0.13% +1.33% 381.19 76
CBOT soy 886.75 -1.25 -0.14% +0.28% 877.78 55
CBOT rice $13.27 -$0.10 -0.71% -0.97% $12.71 63
WTI crude $48.79 $0.26 +0.54% +5.47% $45.47 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.000 +0.00% +0.74%
USD/AUD 0.715 -0.001 -0.14% +1.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)