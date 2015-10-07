* Corn up for 5th session, near highest since Aug. 11
* Expectations USDA will cut its corn output estimate
* Concerns over dryness in top wheat exporters
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Chicago corn rose for a fifth
session on Wednesday to trade near its highest in eight weeks on
expectations that a widely watched U.S. government report later
in the week will show lower yields.
Wheat was little changed, holding near it highest level
since Aug. 11 reached in the previous session, with prices being
underpinned by concerns over dryness in key exporters the United
States, Russia and Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn added 0.1 percent
to $3.98-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, off $3.99 hit earlier in the
session - the highest since Aug. 11 that was first scaled on
Tuesday. Corn ended up 1.2 percent in the previous session.
November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.87-1/4 a
bushel, while December wheat was little changed at $5.26 a
bushel. Wheat ended up 2 percent in the previous session after
climbing to a high of $5.27.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its monthly report on
Friday, may reduce estimates for the average corn yield and for
the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested,
analysts said.
Wheat prices were also supported by worries about dryness in
the United States and the Black Sea region.
"Weather forecasts suggested no relief for weather issues in
winter wheat regions of the U.S. and the Black Sea exporters,"
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
"These regions are dry, which means 2016 crops are probably
poorly established for now. There remains time for rain to fall
but the window is closing faster around the Black Sea as colder
temperatures loom."
Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on
Tuesday that he saw Russia's 2015/16 grain exportable surplus at
30 million tonnes.
In Australia, a bout of hot, dry weather over the next three
months is likely to exacerbate an expected downturn in
agricultural output, with wheat and milk production most
affected, analysts said on Wednesday.
Nearly all of Australia's east coast is likely to record
below average rainfall until the end of the year, the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology said, while much of country faces
higher-than-average temperatures.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought
a net 5,000 wheat contracts and 4,000 in soybeans.
Prices at 0301 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 526.00 -0.25 -0.05% +2.48% 493.77 72
CBOT corn 398.75 0.50 +0.13% +2.44% 380.48 76
CBOT soy 887.25 -0.75 -0.08% +1.49% 877.46 56
CBOT rice $13.30 -$0.07 -0.52% +0.34% $12.65 65
WTI crude $49.07 $0.54 +1.11% +6.07% $45.48 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.007 +0.64% +0.78%
USD/AUD 0.717 0.013 +1.77% +2.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)