* Corn up for 5th session, near highest since Aug. 11 * Expectations USDA will cut its corn output estimate * Concerns over dryness in top wheat exporters (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Chicago corn rose for a fifth session on Wednesday to trade near its highest in eight weeks on expectations that a widely watched U.S. government report later in the week will show lower yields. Wheat was little changed, holding near it highest level since Aug. 11 reached in the previous session, with prices being underpinned by concerns over dryness in key exporters the United States, Russia and Australia. Chicago Board of Trade December corn added 0.1 percent to $3.98-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, off $3.99 hit earlier in the session - the highest since Aug. 11 that was first scaled on Tuesday. Corn ended up 1.2 percent in the previous session. November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while December wheat was little changed at $5.26 a bushel. Wheat ended up 2 percent in the previous session after climbing to a high of $5.27. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its monthly report on Friday, may reduce estimates for the average corn yield and for the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested, analysts said. Wheat prices were also supported by worries about dryness in the United States and the Black Sea region. "Weather forecasts suggested no relief for weather issues in winter wheat regions of the U.S. and the Black Sea exporters," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "These regions are dry, which means 2016 crops are probably poorly established for now. There remains time for rain to fall but the window is closing faster around the Black Sea as colder temperatures loom." Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Tuesday that he saw Russia's 2015/16 grain exportable surplus at 30 million tonnes. In Australia, a bout of hot, dry weather over the next three months is likely to exacerbate an expected downturn in agricultural output, with wheat and milk production most affected, analysts said on Wednesday. Nearly all of Australia's east coast is likely to record below average rainfall until the end of the year, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said, while much of country faces higher-than-average temperatures. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 5,000 wheat contracts and 4,000 in soybeans. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.00 -0.25 -0.05% +2.48% 493.77 72 CBOT corn 398.75 0.50 +0.13% +2.44% 380.48 76 CBOT soy 887.25 -0.75 -0.08% +1.49% 877.46 56 CBOT rice $13.30 -$0.07 -0.52% +0.34% $12.65 65 WTI crude $49.07 $0.54 +1.11% +6.07% $45.48 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.007 +0.64% +0.78% USD/AUD 0.717 0.013 +1.77% +2.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)