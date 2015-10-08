SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Chicago corn futures slid for a second session on Thursday, pressured by ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop and profit-taking after prices climbed to an eight-week high in the previous session. Wheat edged higher following Wednesday's deep losses while soybeans were little changed after gains over the past three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago corn prices have come under pressure with near-record U.S. crop flooding the market. On Wednesday, expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will reduce its production estimates drove the market to its highest since August 10. * The USDA, in a report on Friday, will probably cut its projections for the country's average corn yield and for the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the USDA in its monthly supply/demand reports on Friday to lower its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 wheat ending stocks. * Commodity funds sold an estimated 6,000 corn contracts and 5,000 wheat contracts and bought 5,000 soybean contracts. * The USDA is expected to raise its estimate for the average soybean yield from September, with large harvests being reported in states including Iowa and Minnesota. The agency will reduce its 2015-16 estimate for U.S. soybean ending stocks to 414 million bushels from 450 million, according to the Reuters poll. * Stocks probably need to drop below 400 million to extend the rally in soybeans, traders said, noting that inventories above that level are considered to be comfortable. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose modestly on Thursday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street as the region braced for a resumption of trading in the Chinese markets after a week-long break. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1800 Minutes of Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept 16-17 Prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.25 0.50 +0.10% +0.34% 494.37 59 CBOT corn 395.25 -0.50 -0.13% +0.44% 381.08 67 CBOT soy 890.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.74% 877.92 59 CBOT rice $13.29 -$0.04 -0.30% -0.86% $12.71 63 WTI crude $48.31 $0.50 +1.05% -0.45% $45.76 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.003 +0.27% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.720 0.016 +2.23% +2.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)