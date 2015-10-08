SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Chicago corn futures slid for a
second session on Thursday, pressured by ample supplies from
freshly harvested U.S. crop and profit-taking after prices
climbed to an eight-week high in the previous session.
Wheat edged higher following Wednesday's deep losses while
soybeans were little changed after gains over the past three
sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago corn prices have come under pressure with
near-record U.S. crop flooding the market. On Wednesday,
expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will reduce
its production estimates drove the market to its highest since
August 10.
* The USDA, in a report on Friday, will probably cut its
projections for the country's average corn yield and for the
number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Analysts expect the USDA in its monthly supply/demand
reports on Friday to lower its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 wheat
ending stocks.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated 6,000 corn contracts and
5,000 wheat contracts and bought 5,000 soybean contracts.
* The USDA is expected to raise its estimate for the average
soybean yield from September, with large harvests being reported
in states including Iowa and Minnesota. The agency will reduce
its 2015-16 estimate for U.S. soybean ending stocks to 414
million bushels from 450 million, according to the Reuters poll.
* Stocks probably need to drop below 400 million to extend
the rally in soybeans, traders said, noting that inventories
above that level are considered to be comfortable.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose modestly on Thursday, taking their cue
from gains on Wall Street as the region braced for a resumption
of trading in the Chinese markets after a week-long break.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1800 Minutes of Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept
16-17
Prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 517.25 0.50 +0.10% +0.34% 494.37 59
CBOT corn 395.25 -0.50 -0.13% +0.44% 381.08 67
CBOT soy 890.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.74% 877.92 59
CBOT rice $13.29 -$0.04 -0.30% -0.86% $12.71 63
WTI crude $48.31 $0.50 +1.05% -0.45% $45.76 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.003 +0.27% +0.40%
USD/AUD 0.720 0.016 +2.23% +2.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)