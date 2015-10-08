* Corn falls as harvest of near-record crop adds pressure

* Dryness in U.S., Russia, Australia buoys wheat futures (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Chicago corn slid for a second session on Thursday, pressured by ample supplies from the freshly harvested U.S. crop and profit-taking after prices climbed to an eight-week high in the previous session.

Wheat edged up as the market was buoyed by concerns over dryness in top suppliers Russia, the United States and Australia, while soybean prices were almost flat after rising over the past three sessions.

Chicago Board of Trade corn had fallen 0.3 percent to $3.94-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to $3.99-3/4 a bushel, the highest since August 10.

Wheat gained 0.6 percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel after dropping 1.9 percent in the last session and soybeans were unchanged at $8.91 a bushel.

Chicago corn prices have come under pressure with a near-record U.S. crop flooding the market. On Wednesday, expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would reduce its production estimates drove the market to its highest since Aug. 10.

The USDA, in a report on Friday, will probably cut its projections for the country's average corn yield and for the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The speculation about USDA cutting corn production and yields has been counterbalanced by harvest which is in full swing and there has been anecdotal evidence of better yields across the corn belt," said Simon Clancy of IKON Commodities.

"The USDA report will drive prices in the short term and thereafter the market is going to focus on what is coming from the field."

Analysts expect the USDA in its monthly supply/demand report to lower its forecast of U.S. 2015-16 wheat ending stocks.

Commodity funds sold an estimated 6,000 corn contracts and 5,000 wheat contracts and bought 5,000 soybean contracts.

The USDA is expected to raise its estimate for the average soybean yield from September, with large harvests being reported in states including Iowa and Minnesota. The agency will reduce its 2015-16 estimate for U.S. soybean ending stocks to 414 million bushels from 450 million, according to the Reuters poll.

Stocks probably need to drop below 400 million to extend the rally in soybeans, traders said, noting that inventories above that level are considered to be comfortable.

Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.75 3.00 +0.58% +0.82% 494.45 61 CBOT corn 394.75 -1.00 -0.25% +0.32% 381.06 64 CBOT soy 891.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.76% 877.93 59 CBOT rice $13.25 -$0.08 -0.56% -1.12% $12.71 60 WTI crude $48.04 $0.23 +0.48% -1.01% $45.76 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.004 +0.37% +0.50% USD/AUD 0.719 0.014 +2.02% +2.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Joseph Radford)