SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, taking a breather after falling nearly 3 percent in the past two sessions on forecasts for beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. winter crop belt. Corn and soybean prices were largely unchanged as investors waited on monthly supply-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt put pressure on prices, although concerns remain over dryness in the Black Sea region. * The USDA's October supply-demand reports are considered particularly important because harvesting is actively underway, and production estimates incorporate data from test plots and farmers. * Analysts expect the agency to cut its projection for the country's corn harvest to 13.504 billion bushels from its September estimate of 13.585 billion, according to a Reuters poll. The soybean crop is projected to decline to 3.908 billion bushels from 3.935 billion. * It is also expected to cut estimates for U.S. ending stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat from last month. * Some traders are booking profits amid uncertainty about the USDA's upcoming projections. Commodity funds sold an estimated 8,000 contracts of soybeans, 6,000 corn contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts. * Traders will wait for the results of a tender for wheat from top importer Egypt. Recently U.S. wheat has been too pricey to compete for sales to Egypt, which bought 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Ukraine wheat on Saturday. * Wheat exporters in western Europe are struggling to shift a big harvest and may have to bide their time until buyers have scooped up cheaper eastern European supplies, traders and analysts said. * The European Union's two largest wheat exporters, France and Germany, are used to being outpaced by Black Sea countries such as Russia in the opening months of the July-June marketing year. Export competition in 2015/16, however, has been exacerbated by shipments from the Baltic states. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Friday, taking their cue from a jump in oil prices as well as gains on Wall Street after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting led investors to further pare bets that the central bank will hike interest rates this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output Aug 1230 U.S. Import prices Sep 1230 U.S. Export prices Sep 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug 1600 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.00 1.50 +0.29% -2.52% 494.98 54 CBOT corn 391.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.76% 381.69 56 CBOT soy 882.00 0.75 +0.09% -0.68% 878.49 49 CBOT rice $12.92 -$0.07 -0.54% -3.33% $12.76 40 WTI crude $49.61 $0.18 +0.36% +3.76% $46.04 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.007 +0.65% +0.79% USD/AUD 0.726 0.022 +3.07% +3.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)