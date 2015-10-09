SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Friday, taking a breather after falling nearly 3
percent in the past two sessions on forecasts for beneficial
rains in parts of the U.S. winter crop belt.
Corn and soybean prices were largely unchanged as investors
waited on monthly supply-demand reports from the U.S. Department
of Agriculture later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. hard red winter
wheat belt put pressure on prices, although concerns remain over
dryness in the Black Sea region.
* The USDA's October supply-demand reports are considered
particularly important because harvesting is actively underway,
and production estimates incorporate data from test plots and
farmers.
* Analysts expect the agency to cut its projection for the
country's corn harvest to 13.504 billion bushels from its
September estimate of 13.585 billion, according to a Reuters
poll. The soybean crop is projected to decline to 3.908 billion
bushels from 3.935 billion.
* It is also expected to cut estimates for U.S. ending
stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat from last month.
* Some traders are booking profits amid uncertainty about
the USDA's upcoming projections. Commodity funds sold an
estimated 8,000 contracts of soybeans, 6,000 corn contracts and
4,000 wheat contracts.
* Traders will wait for the results of a tender for wheat
from top importer Egypt. Recently U.S. wheat has been too pricey
to compete for sales to Egypt, which bought 235,000 tonnes of
Russian and Ukraine wheat on Saturday.
* Wheat exporters in western Europe are struggling to shift
a big harvest and may have to bide their time until buyers have
scooped up cheaper eastern European supplies, traders and
analysts said.
* The European Union's two largest wheat exporters, France
and Germany, are used to being outpaced by Black Sea countries
such as Russia in the opening months of the July-June marketing
year. Export competition in 2015/16, however, has been
exacerbated by shipments from the Baltic states.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Friday, taking their cue from a jump
in oil prices as well as gains on Wall Street after minutes of
the Federal Reserve's latest meeting led investors to further
pare bets that the central bank will hike interest rates this
year.
