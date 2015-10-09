* Wheat rises after falling almost 3 pct in two days * Improved weather for U.S. wheat weighs on prices * Corn, soybeans edged higher ahead of USDA reports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, taking a breather after falling nearly 3 percent in the past two sessions on forecasts for beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. winter crop belt. Corn and soybean prices ticked up ahead of monthly supply-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due at 1600 GMT. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat gained 0.3 percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT. The market is on track to end the week largely unchanged after rallying for the past four weeks. Forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt put pressure on prices in the past two sessions, although concerns remain over dryness in the Black Sea region. "Weather forecasters expect some rain to persist in U.S. hard red winter wheat regions," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients. "There is no relief though in prospect for U.S. soft red winter wheat regions and dry regions around the Black Sea." Corn added 0.1 percent to $3.91-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.82 a bushel. Both corn and soybeans slid more than 1 percent on Thursday. For the week, corn is up 0.6 percent, the market's third week of gains, while soybeans have risen 0.8 percent after dropping 1.7 percent last week. The USDA's October supply-demand reports are considered particularly important because harvesting is actively underway, and production estimates incorporate data from test plots and farmers. Analysts expect the agency to cut its projection for the country's corn harvest to 13.504 billion bushels from its September estimate of 13.585 billion, according to a Reuters poll. The soybean crop is projected to decline to 3.908 billion bushels from 3.935 billion. It is also expected to cut estimates for U.S. ending stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat from last month. Some traders are booking profits amid uncertainty about the USDA's upcoming projections. Commodity funds sold an estimated 8,000 contracts of soybeans, 6,000 corn contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts. Traders will wait for the results of a tender for wheat from top importer Egypt. Recently U.S. wheat has been too pricey to compete for sales to Egypt, which bought 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Ukraine wheat on Saturday. Wheat exporters in western Europe are struggling to shift a big harvest and may have to bide their time until buyers have scooped up cheaper eastern European supplies, traders and analysts said. Prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.25 1.75 +0.34% -2.47% 494.98 54 CBOT corn 391.75 0.50 +0.13% -1.63% 381.71 56 CBOT soy 882.00 0.75 +0.09% -0.68% 878.49 49 CBOT rice $12.91 -$0.08 -0.62% -3.40% $12.76 40 WTI crude $49.65 $0.22 +0.45% +3.85% $46.04 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.007 +0.59% +0.72% USD/AUD 0.727 0.023 +3.19% +3.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)