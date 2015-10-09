* Wheat rises after falling almost 3 pct in two days
* Improved weather for U.S. wheat weighs on prices
* Corn, soybeans edged higher ahead of USDA reports
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Friday, taking a breather after falling nearly 3
percent in the past two sessions on forecasts for beneficial
rains in parts of the U.S. winter crop belt.
Corn and soybean prices ticked up ahead of monthly
supply-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
due at 1600 GMT.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat gained 0.3
percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT. The market is on
track to end the week largely unchanged after rallying for the
past four weeks.
Forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. hard red winter
wheat belt put pressure on prices in the past two sessions,
although concerns remain over dryness in the Black Sea region.
"Weather forecasters expect some rain to persist in U.S.
hard red winter wheat regions," Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in
a note to clients.
"There is no relief though in prospect for U.S. soft red
winter wheat regions and dry regions around the Black Sea."
Corn added 0.1 percent to $3.91-3/4 a bushel and
soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.82 a bushel. Both corn
and soybeans slid more than 1 percent on Thursday.
For the week, corn is up 0.6 percent, the market's third
week of gains, while soybeans have risen 0.8 percent after
dropping 1.7 percent last week.
The USDA's October supply-demand reports are considered
particularly important because harvesting is actively underway,
and production estimates incorporate data from test plots and
farmers.
Analysts expect the agency to cut its projection for the
country's corn harvest to 13.504 billion bushels from its
September estimate of 13.585 billion, according to a Reuters
poll. The soybean crop is projected to decline to 3.908 billion
bushels from 3.935 billion.
It is also expected to cut estimates for U.S. ending stocks
of corn, soybeans and wheat from last month.
Some traders are booking profits amid uncertainty about the
USDA's upcoming projections. Commodity funds sold an estimated
8,000 contracts of soybeans, 6,000 corn contracts and 4,000
wheat contracts.
Traders will wait for the results of a tender for wheat from
top importer Egypt. Recently U.S. wheat has been too pricey to
compete for sales to Egypt, which bought 235,000 tonnes of
Russian and Ukraine wheat on Saturday.
Wheat exporters in western Europe are struggling to shift a
big harvest and may have to bide their time until buyers have
scooped up cheaper eastern European supplies, traders and
analysts said.
Prices at 0218 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 513.25 1.75 +0.34% -2.47% 494.98 54
CBOT corn 391.75 0.50 +0.13% -1.63% 381.71 56
CBOT soy 882.00 0.75 +0.09% -0.68% 878.49 49
CBOT rice $12.91 -$0.08 -0.62% -3.40% $12.76 40
WTI crude $49.65 $0.22 +0.45% +3.85% $46.04 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.007 +0.59% +0.72%
USD/AUD 0.727 0.023 +3.19% +3.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)