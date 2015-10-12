SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Chicago soybean futures gained
on Monday, rising for five out six sessions with prices
underpinned by a U.S. government report which surprised the
market by estimating lower domestic production and planted
acreage.
The wheat market continued to struggle as prices eased for a
fourth consecutive session amid weak demand for U.S. shipments,
while corn edged higher after dropping for the past three
sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday made
larger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for the number of
acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested this year. Wet
weather early in the summer reduced the number of acres.
* Still, supplies will be plentiful under the new USDA crop
outlooks.
* Corn production was seen at 13.555 billion bushels, based
on an average yield of 168 bushels per acre, the agency said in
its monthly supply and demand report. The USDA pegged soy
production at 3.888 billion bushels and an average yield of 47.2
bushels per acre.
* Analysts were expecting corn production of 13.504 billion
bushels and an average yield of 167.1 bushels per acre, based on
the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of analysts. The
market was expecting soy production of 3.908 billion bushels and
a yield of 47.2 bushels per acre.
* Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab forecast on
Friday a record national soybean crop of between 100.1 million
and 101.9 million tonnes in the 2015/16 crop year, as farmers
expand planted area.
* Australian wheat output in the year to June 2016 is
expected to drop almost 4 percent short of latest government
estimates as dryness linked to an El Nino weather pattern and
above-normal temperatures hurt the crop in its crucial phase of
development.
* Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of
wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a
tender.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher on Monday, consolidating recent
rises as late gains in Wall Street on Friday and a rebound in
the commodities complex prompted some investors to hunt for
bargains while the dollar struggled.
No major data scheduled for Monday.
Prices at 0105 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 508.00 -1.25 -0.25% -0.68% 496.38 48
CBOT corn 383.00 0.25 +0.07% -2.11% 382.22 42
CBOT soy 887.50 1.75 +0.20% +0.71% 878.76 56
CBOT rice $12.84 -$0.16 -1.19% -1.15% $12.84 38
WTI crude $49.77 $0.14 +0.28% +0.69% $46.19 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.002 +0.15% +0.82%
USD/AUD 0.733 -0.001 -0.08% +0.94%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)