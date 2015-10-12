SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Chicago soybean futures gained on Monday, rising for five out six sessions with prices underpinned by a U.S. government report which surprised the market by estimating lower domestic production and planted acreage. The wheat market continued to struggle as prices eased for a fourth consecutive session amid weak demand for U.S. shipments, while corn edged higher after dropping for the past three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday made larger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested this year. Wet weather early in the summer reduced the number of acres. * Still, supplies will be plentiful under the new USDA crop outlooks. * Corn production was seen at 13.555 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 168 bushels per acre, the agency said in its monthly supply and demand report. The USDA pegged soy production at 3.888 billion bushels and an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre. * Analysts were expecting corn production of 13.504 billion bushels and an average yield of 167.1 bushels per acre, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of analysts. The market was expecting soy production of 3.908 billion bushels and a yield of 47.2 bushels per acre. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab forecast on Friday a record national soybean crop of between 100.1 million and 101.9 million tonnes in the 2015/16 crop year, as farmers expand planted area. * Australian wheat output in the year to June 2016 is expected to drop almost 4 percent short of latest government estimates as dryness linked to an El Nino weather pattern and above-normal temperatures hurt the crop in its crucial phase of development. * Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, consolidating recent rises as late gains in Wall Street on Friday and a rebound in the commodities complex prompted some investors to hunt for bargains while the dollar struggled. No major data scheduled for Monday. Prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.00 -1.25 -0.25% -0.68% 496.38 48 CBOT corn 383.00 0.25 +0.07% -2.11% 382.22 42 CBOT soy 887.50 1.75 +0.20% +0.71% 878.76 56 CBOT rice $12.84 -$0.16 -1.19% -1.15% $12.84 38 WTI crude $49.77 $0.14 +0.28% +0.69% $46.19 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.002 +0.15% +0.82% USD/AUD 0.733 -0.001 -0.08% +0.94% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)