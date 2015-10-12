* Soy up for 5 out of 6 sessions, USDA report supports * Wheat faces headwinds on lack of demand for U.S. cargoes (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Chicago soybean futures gained on Monday, rising for a fifth session out of six, underpinned by a U.S. government report that surprised the market by estimating lower domestic production and planted acreage. The wheat market continued to struggle after falling for the last three sessions amid weak demand for U.S. shipments. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $8.91-1/4 a bushel by 0228 GMT. The market rose to its highest since Oct. 1 at $8.97 a bushel on Friday. December wheat was unchanged at $5.09-1/4 a bushel and corn added 0.5 percent to $3.84-3/4 a bushel. "The numbers on soybeans from the USDA are going to help a little bit but there are a lot of stocks around," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank. "Brazil's crop projection has increased." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday made larger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for the number of acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested this year. Wet weather early in the summer reduced the number of acres. Still, supplies will be plentiful under the new USDA crop outlooks. Corn production was seen at 13.555 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 168 bushels per acre, the agency said in its monthly supply and demand report. The USDA pegged soy production at 3.888 billion bushels and an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre. Analysts were expecting corn production of 13.504 billion bushels and an average yield of 167.1 bushels per acre, a Reuters survey shows. Soy production was expected at 3.908 billion bushels and a yield of 47.2 bushels per acre. Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab forecast on Friday a record national soybean crop of between 100.1 million and 101.9 million tonnes in the 2015/16 crop year, as farmers expand planted area. Australian wheat output in the year to June 2016 is expected to drop almost 4 percent short of latest government estimates as dryness linked to an El Nino weather pattern and above-normal temperatures hurt the crop in its crucial phase of development, according to a recent Reuters survey. U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from Black Sea suppliers. Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender. Prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 509.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.44% 496.43 50 CBOT corn 384.75 2.00 +0.52% -1.66% 382.28 45 CBOT soy 891.25 5.50 +0.62% +1.13% 878.88 59 CBOT rice $12.93 -$0.07 -0.50% -0.46% $12.84 43 WTI crude $49.93 $0.30 +0.60% +1.01% $46.19 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.002 +0.13% +0.81% USD/AUD 0.734 0.001 +0.10% +1.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)