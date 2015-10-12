* Soy up for 5 out of 6 sessions, USDA report supports
* Wheat faces headwinds on lack of demand for U.S. cargoes
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Chicago soybean futures gained
on Monday, rising for a fifth session out of six, underpinned by
a U.S. government report that surprised the market by estimating
lower domestic production and planted acreage.
The wheat market continued to struggle after falling for the
last three sessions amid weak demand for U.S. shipments.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.6
percent to $8.91-1/4 a bushel by 0228 GMT. The market rose to
its highest since Oct. 1 at $8.97 a bushel on Friday.
December wheat was unchanged at $5.09-1/4 a bushel and
corn added 0.5 percent to $3.84-3/4 a bushel.
"The numbers on soybeans from the USDA are going to help a
little bit but there are a lot of stocks around," said Graydon
Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank. "Brazil's crop
projection has increased."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday made
larger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for the number of
acres of corn and soybeans that will be harvested this year. Wet
weather early in the summer reduced the number of acres.
Still, supplies will be plentiful under the new USDA crop
outlooks. Corn production was seen at 13.555 billion bushels,
based on an average yield of 168 bushels per acre, the agency
said in its monthly supply and demand report.
The USDA pegged soy production at 3.888 billion bushels and
an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre.
Analysts were expecting corn production of 13.504 billion
bushels and an average yield of 167.1 bushels per acre, a
Reuters survey shows. Soy production was expected at 3.908
billion bushels and a yield of 47.2 bushels per acre.
Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab forecast on
Friday a record national soybean crop of between 100.1 million
and 101.9 million tonnes in the 2015/16 crop year, as farmers
expand planted area.
Australian wheat output in the year to June 2016 is expected
to drop almost 4 percent short of latest government estimates as
dryness linked to an El Nino weather pattern and above-normal
temperatures hurt the crop in its crucial phase of development,
according to a recent Reuters survey.
U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from Black Sea
suppliers. Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest
importer of wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian
wheat in a tender.
