SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive session, with ample global supplies and a lack of pricy U.S. shipments adding pressure on prices. Corn traded at its lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of rapid progress of the U.S. harvest, while soybeans were little changed after closing marginally higher on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as Black Sea and European suppliers corner the market with plentiful supplies. * Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender on Friday. * Saudi Arabia was thought to have bought European wheat in a tender for 740,000 tonnes on Monday. * Corn futures are under pressure on expectations of a pick-up in U.S. harvest pace. The market hit a low of $3.80-1/4 a bushel, matching last session's lowest since September 24. * Weather this week in the Midwestern crop belt was seen as mostly dry, favourable both for the drying down of mature crops and for farmers to run crop-gathering combines through their fields, meteorologists said. * Weekly USDA data on U.S. harvest progress, crop conditions and export inspections was delayed until Tuesday as the government closed on Monday for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares stepped back from two-month highs on profit-taking on Tuesday and oil prices regrouped after Monday's big fall, while the dollar was on the defensive as expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike receded. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Sep 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sep 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.25 -1.50 -0.30% -0.79% 497.02 45 CBOT corn 380.25 -0.50 -0.13% -0.65% 382.31 39 CBOT soy 886.75 -0.75 -0.08% +0.11% 878.73 54 CBOT rice $12.89 $0.00 +0.00% -0.81% $12.84 40 WTI crude $47.55 $0.45 +0.96% -4.19% $46.05 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.000 -0.04% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.734 -0.002 -0.24% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)