SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Chicago wheat futures lost
more ground on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive session,
with ample global supplies and a lack of pricy U.S. shipments
adding pressure on prices.
Corn traded at its lowest in more than two weeks on
expectations of rapid progress of the U.S. harvest, while
soybeans were little changed after closing marginally higher on
Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as Black Sea and
European suppliers corner the market with plentiful supplies.
* Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of
wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a
tender on Friday.
* Saudi Arabia was thought to have bought European wheat in
a tender for 740,000 tonnes on Monday.
* Corn futures are under pressure on expectations of a
pick-up in U.S. harvest pace. The market hit a low of $3.80-1/4
a bushel, matching last session's lowest since September 24.
* Weather this week in the Midwestern crop belt was seen as
mostly dry, favourable both for the drying down of mature crops
and for farmers to run crop-gathering combines through their
fields, meteorologists said.
* Weekly USDA data on U.S. harvest progress, crop conditions
and export inspections was delayed until Tuesday as the
government closed on Monday for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares stepped back from two-month highs on
profit-taking on Tuesday and oil prices regrouped after Monday's
big fall, while the dollar was on the defensive as expectations
of an imminent U.S. rate hike receded.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data Sep
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sep
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep
Grains prices at 0043 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.25 -1.50 -0.30% -0.79% 497.02 45
CBOT corn 380.25 -0.50 -0.13% -0.65% 382.31 39
CBOT soy 886.75 -0.75 -0.08% +0.11% 878.73 54
CBOT rice $12.89 $0.00 +0.00% -0.81% $12.84 40
WTI crude $47.55 $0.45 +0.96% -4.19% $46.05 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.000 -0.04% -0.04%
USD/AUD 0.734 -0.002 -0.24% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)