* U.S. wheat struggles to win business in amply supplied
market
* Corn pressured by expectations of rapid harvest progress
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Chicago wheat futures lost
more ground on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive session,
with ample global supplies and a lack of demand for costly U.S.
shipments adding pressure on prices.
Corn fell to its lowest in more than two weeks on
expectations of rapid progress of the U.S. harvest, while
soybeans rose marginally for a third straight day.
"There is slight improvement in the outlook for U.S. weather
which should be helpful for the winter wheat crop," said Kaname
Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We expect prices to
fall close to $5.00 for the December contract this week."
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat slid 0.2 percent
to $5.05-3/4 a bushel by 0240 GMT, while corn eased 0.1
percent to $3.80-1/4 a bushel. November soybeans added 0.2
percent to $8.89-1/4 a bushel.
U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as Black Sea and
European exporters corner the market with plentiful supplies.
Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of
wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a
tender on Friday.
Saudi Arabia was thought to have bought European wheat in a
tender for 740,000 tonnes on Monday.
France's farm ministry on Monday raised its estimate for
soft wheat production to a new record. Soft wheat production was
revised up to 41.0 million tonnes from 40.8 million a month ago,
now 9.3 percent above last year's volume and 14.2 percent above
the five-year average.
Corn futures are under pressure due to expectations of a
pick up in the U.S. harvest pace. The market hit a low of $3.80
a bushel, lowest since Sept. 24.
Weather this week in the Midwestern crop belt was seen as
mostly dry, favourable both for the drying down of mature crops
and for farmers to run crop-gathering combines through their
fields, meteorologists said.
Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data on U.S. harvest
progress, crop conditions and export inspections was delayed
until Tuesday due to the U.S. Columbus Day holiday on Monday.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were net even
in wheat and soybeans.
Prices at 0240 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.75 -1.00 -0.20% -0.69% 497.03 45
CBOT corn 380.25 -0.50 -0.13% -0.65% 382.31 39
CBOT soy 889.25 1.75 +0.20% +0.40% 878.82 57
CBOT rice $12.82 -$0.06 -0.50% -1.35% $12.86 37
WTI crude $47.38 $0.28 +0.59% -4.53% $46.04 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.000 +0.03% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.730 -0.006 -0.77% -0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)