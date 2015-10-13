* U.S. wheat struggles to win business in amply supplied market * Corn pressured by expectations of rapid harvest progress (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive session, with ample global supplies and a lack of demand for costly U.S. shipments adding pressure on prices. Corn fell to its lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of rapid progress of the U.S. harvest, while soybeans rose marginally for a third straight day. "There is slight improvement in the outlook for U.S. weather which should be helpful for the winter wheat crop," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We expect prices to fall close to $5.00 for the December contract this week." Chicago Board of Trade December wheat slid 0.2 percent to $5.05-3/4 a bushel by 0240 GMT, while corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.80-1/4 a bushel. November soybeans added 0.2 percent to $8.89-1/4 a bushel. U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as Black Sea and European exporters corner the market with plentiful supplies. Egypt's state grain buyer, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender on Friday. Saudi Arabia was thought to have bought European wheat in a tender for 740,000 tonnes on Monday. France's farm ministry on Monday raised its estimate for soft wheat production to a new record. Soft wheat production was revised up to 41.0 million tonnes from 40.8 million a month ago, now 9.3 percent above last year's volume and 14.2 percent above the five-year average. Corn futures are under pressure due to expectations of a pick up in the U.S. harvest pace. The market hit a low of $3.80 a bushel, lowest since Sept. 24. Weather this week in the Midwestern crop belt was seen as mostly dry, favourable both for the drying down of mature crops and for farmers to run crop-gathering combines through their fields, meteorologists said. Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data on U.S. harvest progress, crop conditions and export inspections was delayed until Tuesday due to the U.S. Columbus Day holiday on Monday. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were net even in wheat and soybeans. Prices at 0240 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.75 -1.00 -0.20% -0.69% 497.03 45 CBOT corn 380.25 -0.50 -0.13% -0.65% 382.31 39 CBOT soy 889.25 1.75 +0.20% +0.40% 878.82 57 CBOT rice $12.82 -$0.06 -0.50% -1.35% $12.86 37 WTI crude $47.38 $0.28 +0.59% -4.53% $46.04 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.000 +0.03% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.730 -0.006 -0.77% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)