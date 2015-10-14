SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Chicago corn and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday with both markets giving up some of last session's strong gains on pressure from a rapid pace U.S. harvest. Wheat gained more ground, adding to Tuesday's 2.4 percent rally on concerns over dryness in the Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 42 percent of this year's bumper corn crop, up from 27 percent a week ago and nearly matching five year average of 43 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Tuesday. * Soybean harvest was 62 percent complete as compared with 42 percent a week ago and above the five year average of 54 percent, the agency said in its weekly crop progress report. * Soybeans rallied 2.8 percent on Tuesday, rising above $9 a bushel to a two month high on fresh export demand from top buyer China. * The USDA confirmed sales of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to China. It also reported weekly export inspections of U.S. soybeans at more than 1.8 million tonnes, topping a range of trade estimates. * China's soybean imports rose 44.3 percent from a year ago to 7.26 million tonnes in September, boosted by cheap supplies from South American producers, though on a monthly basis arrivals fell for a second time in a row, customs data showed. * U.S. soy processors likely ramped up their crushing pace during September to handle an influx of soybeans from the early harvest of what is likely to be a bumper crop, analysts said on Tuesday. * The National Oilseed Processor Association's monthly report, scheduled to be released on Thursday, was expected to show a September crush of 129.240 million bushels, based on an average of estimates given by six analysts. * Dry weather could reduce planted area for winter wheat in Ukraine even though there is no immediate threat to yields. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares tottered on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street's losses and pressured by a continued selloff in oil as investors awaited consumer price data from China this session. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Sep 0130 China Producer prices Sep 0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug Prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.50 0.50 +0.10% +2.01% 497.49 63 CBOT corn 383.50 -1.00 -0.26% +0.20% 382.42 47 CBOT soy 912.75 -1.25 -0.14% +3.05% 879.60 70 CBOT rice $12.52 -$0.08 -0.60% -3.66% $12.85 26 WTI crude $46.64 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.98% $46.06 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 $0.004 +0.33% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.722 -0.014 -1.85% -1.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)