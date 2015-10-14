SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Chicago corn and soybean
futures edged lower on Wednesday with both markets giving up
some of last session's strong gains on pressure from a rapid
pace U.S. harvest.
Wheat gained more ground, adding to Tuesday's 2.4 percent
rally on concerns over dryness in the Black Sea region.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 42 percent of this
year's bumper corn crop, up from 27 percent a week ago and
nearly matching five year average of 43 percent, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on
Tuesday.
* Soybean harvest was 62 percent complete as compared with
42 percent a week ago and above the five year average of 54
percent, the agency said in its weekly crop progress report.
* Soybeans rallied 2.8 percent on Tuesday, rising above $9 a
bushel to a two month high on fresh export demand from top buyer
China.
* The USDA confirmed sales of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to
China. It also reported weekly export inspections of U.S.
soybeans at more than 1.8 million tonnes, topping a range of
trade estimates.
* China's soybean imports rose 44.3 percent from a year ago
to 7.26 million tonnes in September, boosted by cheap supplies
from South American producers, though on a monthly basis
arrivals fell for a second time in a row, customs data showed.
* U.S. soy processors likely ramped up their crushing pace
during September to handle an influx of soybeans from the early
harvest of what is likely to be a bumper crop, analysts said on
Tuesday.
* The National Oilseed Processor Association's monthly
report, scheduled to be released on Thursday, was expected to
show a September crush of 129.240 million bushels, based on an
average of estimates given by six analysts.
* Dry weather could reduce planted area for winter wheat in
Ukraine even though there is no immediate threat to yields.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares tottered on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall
Street's losses and pressured by a continued selloff in oil as
investors awaited consumer price data from China this session.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Sep
0130 China Producer prices Sep
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep
1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug
Prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.50 0.50 +0.10% +2.01% 497.49 63
CBOT corn 383.50 -1.00 -0.26% +0.20% 382.42 47
CBOT soy 912.75 -1.25 -0.14% +3.05% 879.60 70
CBOT rice $12.52 -$0.08 -0.60% -3.66% $12.85 26
WTI crude $46.64 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.98% $46.06 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.139 $0.004 +0.33% +0.34%
USD/AUD 0.722 -0.014 -1.85% -1.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)